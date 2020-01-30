Herb Wilkinson Goes OFF on Jenelle Eason: She's Obsessed With David and His Tiny Lil' "Lightswitch" Dong!

Ever since Jenelle Evans separated from David Eason, Teen Mom 2 fanatics have been curious about what's really going on in her life.

Unfortunately, she doesn't have the greatest track record when it comes to telling the truth. Okay, she has the literal worst track record.

Sure, Evans posts YouTube videos in which she claims her life is better than ever and there's zero drama in her life, but, yeah. C'mon.

Fans rightly suspect that she's completely full of it.

However, we have some good news for anyone who's curious about what's really going on in the Carolina Hurricane's life these days:

Her most recent ex, Herb Wilkinson, is so desperate to remain relevant, and he's spilling all the tea about his short time in her life.

Jenelle's latest soul mate has a lot to say, and suffice it to say, he's every bit the train wreck you'd expect and then some. Take a look: