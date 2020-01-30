Hannah Brown Might Be Getting a Second Chance as Bachelorette ... And Fans Are PISSED!

If you've been following The Bachelor Spoilers, you know a lot about this season's twists and turns -- but not quite how it ends.

There's a mystery afoot, and some folks think that Hannah Brown may come back to be Peter Weber's choice.

Others think that she'll come back, but not on The Bachelor.

Is Hannah Brown going to be the next Bachelorette? You have to admit that she got a raw deal after her final choice turned out to be a cheater.

Here's everything that we know, including what Chris Harrison, Peter, and Hannah have been allowed to say so far.