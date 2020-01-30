Hannah Brown Might Be Getting a Second Chance as Bachelorette ... And Fans Are PISSED!

If you've been following The Bachelor Spoilers, you know a lot about this season's twists and turns -- but not quite how it ends.
There's a mystery afoot, and some folks think that Hannah Brown may come back to be Peter Weber's choice.
Others think that she'll come back, but not on The Bachelor.
Is Hannah Brown going to be the next Bachelorette? You have to admit that she got a raw deal after her final choice turned out to be a cheater.
Here's everything that we know, including what Chris Harrison, Peter, and Hannah have been allowed to say so far.
1.
Hannah: The Once and Future Bachelorette?
Some fans hope for it, others simply fear it, but nobody's saying "no" when it comes to the idea of Hannah getting another turn as The Bachelorette. That is ... assuming that she's not currently with Peter.
2.
Let's piece together the clues
Obviously, producers on The Bachelor want to keep things an absolute secret until they're good and ready to make an announcement, and they never want to overshadow the current star or spoil how the (so far pristinely unspoiled) season finale ends. But figuring out what's going to happen is half of the fun, right?
3.
First, there's Hannah and Peter
It was extremely clear that they're not over each other. And Peter was part of what made Hannah's defining moment on her (first) season so memorable, even though he wasn't on screen at the time.
4.
Hannah was talking to Luke Parker
Luke P was handsome and he and Hannah had bonded a whole lot ... but you can watch her face journey as she hears his creepy, controlling demands.
5.
She told him OFF
In a polarizing moment that made plenty of us Hannah fans for life, Hannah told Luke that he should probably leave and take his bizarre sex-shaming nonsense with him.
6.
Why?
Because she f--ked in a windmill. She f--ked in a windmill four times. And though she didn't tell Luke this, the boning was done by Peter Weber. It's probably a huge part of why they selected him to be the next Bachelor. That's a good contrast from Colton, right?
7.
That's why they asked her back
Hannah was still contractually obligated to show, and producers wanted Hannah on Peter's season to stir up those unresolved emotions. You don't really get relationship closure when you break up on The Bachelorette, you know?
8.
Is Hannah coming back for Peter?
Peter's mom cries and tells him to bring "her" home, though we don't know who this woman may be.
9.
Could it be Hannah?
So, Reality Steve says that Hannah doesn't return for Peter. HOWEVER? Reality Steve admittedly doesn't know what goes down in the finale. How WILD would it be if Hannah returned at the end of the season?
10.
Could it happen?
It would be absolutely bonkers. That said, equally crazy things have gone down. Remember Arie's absolutely mind-boggling decision to not only end his engagement and pivot to his runner-up, but to tell ABC before he told Becca so that they could come film it?
11.
But what if ...
Let's say for a moment that we know with absolute certainty -- which we do not -- that Hannah is not currently "tilting at windmills" with Peter. Could she be dating someone else?
12.
Fans have wondered this for months
Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are both young and both extremely hot. A lot of fans immediately wondered if they were doing any non-vertical tango with each other.
13.
They had amazing chemistry
That allowed them to soar to the top on Dancing With The Stars, but their chemistry was also on display as they hung out with each other at times when they were not dancing.
14.
They've even been spotted together recently
Before, their hangouts could be dismissed as work friends hanging out because they work together all day every day. But Dancing With The Stars is over and has been over, but they still get spotted together. Are they dating?
15.
Asked and answered
Hannah recently announced: "Am I dating anyone? Nope." If we believe her (and we have to believe that she would be more coy if she were trying to mislead people), then she is a single gal. That means not with Peter, not with Alan, not with a surprise third dude.
16.
Is Hannah pregnant?
Given what has been teased for this season, one of the theories that makes a little sense would be if Peter knocked up someone. But we know that it's not Hannah, because she has assured followers on Instagram that there is zero chance that she's pregnant.
17.
Okay, so how about Bachelor in Paradise?
BiP seems like a more likely endgame for Hannah than becoming The Bachelorette again, right? Except that, when asked if she'll be in Paradise, Hannah gave a very firm "no." No ifs, ands, or butts. How could she be so sure?
18.
She deserves better than what she got
Her final choice was Jed. Right or wrong for a final choice, Hannah's man was harboring a secret -- he'd gone on the show with a girlfriend waiting for him back home. She revealed that he had gone on just to boost his fame, and then ghosted her abruptly when he realized that he had a shot at winning. Yikes.
19.
Peter says to give her another shot
In a recent interview, he neither confirmed nor denied that he and Hannah are either together or apart, but did say that, "if" they aren't together, he would like to see her get another shot at love because she got such a raw deal the first time.
20.
What does Hannah think?
"I went on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to... I want a person in my life. I definitely want that. There is that like, weird... a desire in my heart to find somebody," Hannah recently told Entertainment Tonight.
21.
She knows that she has options
"Do I have to do that as being the Bachelorette? No," Hannah acknowledged. "But it is I think something that can work and has worked for other people. ..."
22.
She's unsure
"I don't know [if I'd be the Bachelorette again]! Because I think everybody thinks that like... there was a lot of hard and bad about it. I mean, hello. Did we see my ending?" Hannah noted.
23.
She's not bitter, though
"But there's a lot of good that comes out of it too," Hannah acknowledged. "I would never, like, completely bash the Bachelor franchise. I think it's had a lot of success in the people that are together are very happily together."
24.
Hannah admits that she wants it
"So, of course, I want that," she affirmed, "but it doesn't have to be as the Bachelorette."
25.
Ultimately, it's not solely up to her
It's up to The Bachelor's producers and to ABC. According to Chris Harrison: "All options are open. We'll see what Bachelor Nation thinks."
26.
So ...
For now, it looks like Hannah's fate and the next season of The Bachelorette are still up in the air. There is a dedicated minority within the Bachelor Nation who, for some bizarre reason, can't stand Hannah. We have to say -- the more that they complain on social media, the more likely producers are to ask her back. They love the chatter, almost no matter what is being said.