Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett Embark on Date Night: We Don't Need Peter Weber!

If you watched Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, you might have wound up feeling confused, frustrated, and more than a little angry at the end.

So you can imagine how Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett must have felt!

We only had to watch as Peter stomped on people's emotions while he struggled to make up his mind like a petulant child in an ice cream shop.

They had to live through it!

You'd think after an experience like that, these would want nothing to do with one another.

After all, who wants to be reminded of the time they were dumped by a mama's boy on national TV?

But something remarkable happened this week -- Hannah Ann and Madison revealed that they enjoy a closer bond than either of them ever had with Peter.

Take a look: