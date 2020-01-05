Golden Globes Fashion: Who Wore It Best?

The Golden Globe Awards celebrates the very best in movies and in television.
But let's also be honest: It celebrates the best in celebrity fashion.
That's all many viewers care about, right? Who wore it best on the red carpet? Who needs to fire her stylist right at this very moment?
Scroll down for some of the most memorable looks and photos and decisions and let us know who stole the spotlight...
Jennifer Aniston at the Globes
Absolutely stunning. Is there anything else that can be said about Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet?
Kirsten Dunst at the Globes
You want pink? You want lace? Kirsten Dunst is happy to put both on display for you here.
Dakota Fanning at the Globes
Dakota Fanning went with a purple outfit and rocked some large bubble shoulders on the red carpet.
Charlize Theron at the Globes
Charlize Theron doesn't do basic black dresses, folks. Just check out this amazing number!
Kate Mckinnon at the Globes
Yes, Kate Mckinnon can make people laugh. But she also makes it evident here that she can make folks drool.
Gillian Anderson at the Globes
The truth is out there? Maybe. But Gillian Anderson and her fancy gown are both right here!
Zoey Deutch a the Globes
Zoey Deutch is a vision here in yellow. We appreciate her going with such a bright color.
Joey King at the Globes
Let no one ever accuse Joey King of following the fashion status quo. What a unique look!
Zoe Kravitz at the Globes
Zoe Kravitz is showing no fear in this photo. She's just staring straight through all the cameras.
Greta Gerwig at the Globes
Greta Gerwig is trying to bring people together here. She's rocking a black and white ensemble.
Kristin Cavallari at the Globes
This is quite a top on Kristin Cavallari. It's sort of just hanging out by itself, huh?
Giuliana Rancic at the 2020 Globes
Giuliana Rancic is all about the sequins, as you can see here. What do you think of her dress?
Jeannie Mai at the Globes
Jeannie Mai stars on The Talk. But she may soon star in the fantasies of men everywhere. And women!
Sofía Vergara at the 2020 Globes
Not exactly a shock here, but Sofía Vergara looked incredible while posing for photographers.
Jodie Comer at the Globes
Jodie Comer kills it on Killing Eve. And she's now killing it at the Golden Globes.
Margot Robbie at the Globes
Margot Robbie stars in Bombshell. And, need we even say it? She's an absolute bombshell in this dress.
Anna Paquin at the Globes
Anna Paquin doesn't look very happy in this photo. But she does look very pretty.
Tiffany Haddish at the Globes
Tiffany Haddish looks rather pretty in pink, doesn't she? The funny woman cleans up well.
Winnie Harlow at the Globes
Harlow went with a slinky black beaded dress with Christian Louboutin shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Love it!
Reese Witherspoon at the Globes
Reese Witherspoon is one of the biggest movie and, now, TV stars in the world. We adore her.