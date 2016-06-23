Farrah Abraham Is Traumatizing Her Daughter: Here's the Proof

Farrah Abraham's parenting leaves much to be desired.

Like many aspects of her bizarre life, the only consistent factor in how Abraham raises Sophia is wild inconsistency and erratic behavior.

We don't even know where to begin ... actually we do.

Right at the genesis of Teen Mom and 16 & Pregnant. It was all downhill from there, and it continues to get worse here in the mid-2010s.

Just when you'd think Farrah would be settling into a more mature period in her life, Sophia is growing up, and the exploitation is insane.

Does Farrah's shoddy parenting cross the line into abuse?

We'll present the evidence, and you be the judge:

 

1. When They Visited Derek's Grave (All Those Times)

When They Visited Derek's Grave (All Those Times)
Farrah Abraham frequently took Sophia to visit the grave of Derek Underwood, Sophia's father, at a very young age. This is nice on the surface, but critics say she has too frequently milked it for attention and continues to paper over facts surrounding her late boyfriend, who was killed in a car crash ... after they had broken up.

2. When She Gave Sophia Insane Cash From the Tooth Fairy

Farrah abraham sophia tooth

Loosing [sic] your teeth should be special, I like to add passion and something special to everything ... These years are flying bye [sic] and soon $600 won’t be surprising to my daughter and the tooth fairy will just be imaginary and made up. So $600 for one tooth is a great addition to her college fund and let’s [SIC] her have a big surprise. You’re only a kid once! - On giving her six-year-old $600 for a lost tooth

These years are flying bye, indeed.

3. When Farrah Trash-Talked Her Daughter For 10 Minutes Straight

When Farrah Trash-Talked Her Daughter For 10 Minutes Straight
If you've never seen this video, then allow us to apologize in advance. In what some fans believe to be a state of heavy intoxication, Farrah mocks and berates her daughter for ten minutes straight. Apparently, she thought it would be funny.

4. When She Called Sophia Immature and Selfish

When She Called Sophia Immature and Selfish
1. Sophia is six. 2. Pot, meet kettle.

5. When She Made Sophia Twerk on Instagram

When She Made Sophia Twerk on Instagram
Yes, it was as bad as it sounds. Thankfully, this video is no longer on Instagram.

6. When Farrah Went "Ultimate Karen"

When Farrah Went "Ultimate Karen"
In a recent Instagram video, Farrah berated a fast food employee so brutally that Sophia begged her to stop. What an example to set!

7. When She Paraded Sophia Around Fashion Week

When She Paraded Sophia Around Fashion Week
It might have been harmless, but ... in the context of everything else?

8. When She Let Her Join Snapchat

When She Let Her Join Snapchat
For real. Again, the girl is seven, not seventeen.

9. When She Left Sophia to Fend For Herself For DAYS!

When She Left Sophia to Fend For Herself For DAYS!
Back in February, Farrah's social media activity seemed to indicate that she had jetted off to Mexico and left Sophia alone in LA for several days. Farrah never spoke out on these reports, but her parents denied them on her behalf.

10. When She Said This About Herself

Farrah abraham oh facing

No matter what I've been doing, I've been doing the best in it that we know of. What I'm saying by that is, if I'm developing novelty toys, I'm winning awards. If I'm writing books, I'm a New York Times bestseller … how do I do it all? I don't know.

A little humility never hurt. Just saying.

11. When She Said Sophia Can Fire Employees

When She Said Sophia Can Fire Employees
We're all about delegating in business, but that's taking it a little far. No humility.

12. When This Happened at Sophia's Birthday

When This Happened at Sophia's Birthday
Seriously. Nice sentiment, but do you really need a live lion cub to celebrate your toddler's birthday?

13. When She Decided to Homeschool Sophia

When She Decided to Homeschool Sophia
It's not that we're anti-homeschool in general, but the fact that Farrah Abraham can do it kind of makes us want to call in a CPS SWAT team to swoop in and hogtie the porn star-turned-stripper-turned-teacher STAT.

14. When 'Sophia' Made the 'Decision' to Wear This to School

When 'Sophia' Made the 'Decision' to Wear This to School
Controversy regarding Sophia's "decision" to wear makeup at school arose during the most recent season of Teen Mom, with Farrah later defending herself - sorry, her daughter - with a Twitter post reading, “Don't hate on #Hair #Makeup @MTV So cute.” Words fail us.

15. When She Called Her Child a Stupid Heathen

When She Called Her Child a Stupid Heathen
Because that was a thing that happened.

16. When She Used Sophia to Sell Her Weird Merch

When She Used Sophia to Sell Her Weird Merch
Yes, Sophia's "children's boutique" has moved online, and she now sells weird, aggressive merch like this. We're sure that's great for an 11-year-old's psyche.

17. When She Said Sophia Does Her Own Thing

Farrah abraham sophia

[On daughter Sophia] I have my own life and [I'm] doing [my] own thing. She has her own life and she does her own thing.

Seriously. This is an actual quote.

18. When She Busted Out the Coconut Bra

When She Busted Out the Coconut Bra
A little young, no?

19. When She Threw Soph a Sponsored 7th Birthday Party

When She Threw Soph a Sponsored 7th Birthday Party
Seriously. We know she's a single mom out there hustling, but isn't there a line to be drawn somewhere?

20. When Farrah, Er, Sophia Launched Her Own Boutique

When Farrah, Er, Sophia Launched Her Own Boutique
Again, is nothing sacred?!

21. When Sophia Hit Back

When Sophia Hit Back
Literally. This speaks volumes of the kind of enviornment she ... never mind.

22. When Sophia Begged Farrah to Stop Embarrassing Her

When Sophia Begged Farrah to Stop Embarrassing Her
In an Instagram Live session, Farrah asked Sophia when she's going to start shaving under her arms. “Not one single person on this earth would talk about their child growing armpit hair!” Sophia snapped back. “It’s embarrassing and awkward,” she continued. “It’s embarrassing to talk about it and spread it all over the whole world!”

23. When She Said Sophia Can Read Her 'Celebrity Sex Tape' Novels

When She Said Sophia Can Read Her 'Celebrity Sex Tape' Novels
“If she wants to read it ... I might blush a little, but I wouldn’t stop her,” Farrah says. “Eventually, she will have to find out that Mommy is a sexual person."

24. When She, You Know, Filmed This

When She, You Know, Filmed This
Backdoor Teen Mom. Need we say more?

25. When She Had Sophia Model Bikinis ...

When She Had Sophia Model Bikinis ...
Yes, Child Model magazine is apparently a thing that exists. Troubling as that is, we can't say we're surprised that Farrah was ALL OVER the chance to have Sophia model for it - and brag about it on social media, obviously. Sigh.

26. ... or Cheerleading Attire ...

... or Cheerleading Attire ...
Not the worst thing in the world, but in the context of everything else she does ...

27. ... or When She Allowed This

... or When She Allowed This
Farrah's desire to make Sophia into a mini-version of herself knows no boundaries.

28. When She Said She'd Talk Sex Tapes With Soph ...

When She Said She'd Talk Sex Tapes With Soph ...
"I want to keep it real with her," she said of the moment she is asked about her porno (sorry, leaked sex tape). "Like, a friend. Like, if you wanted to talk and you asked me in-depth details, I would be more than open, you know. "

29. ... or When She Said Sophia Making Her Own Would Be Cool

... or When She Said Sophia Making Her Own Would Be Cool
“I’m gonna just say make sure you know what you’re doing with it,” she added. “You know, I’ll be like, ‘This is what happened to me as your Mom.’ It’s like Mommy talk.” Wow. Just wow.

30. When She Let Soph Go OFF on Her Grandpa

When She Let Soph Go OFF on Her Grandpa
Seriously? Not gonna step in and put the kibosh on this at all?

31. When She Doled Out This Advice

Farrah close up

I don't really pay attention to much online. Listen, I was, like, the most popular girl growing up and I had women do the same thing to me then as now. And I overcame it.

Yes, overcoming adversity is good ... but we feel like this message misses some key points as well.

32. When She Had Her Daughter Dance on a Boat With an Ill-Fitting Lifejacket

When She Had Her Daughter Dance on a Boat With an Ill-Fitting Lifejacket
That lifejacket's not gonna do much. And the dancing certainly isn't helping the safety situation here.

33. When She Gave Sophia Weight Loss Tea

When She Gave Sophia Weight Loss Tea
Okay, she denies that Sophia actually drank any of it ... but it's no surprise after everything else on this list that fans were quick to point the finger at Farrah.

34. When She Put Sophia in a Chamber

When She Put Sophia in a Chamber
Don't believe this caption. Sophia is not in a new crib. Her mother, Farrah Abraham, has instead placed her inside of some weird chamber at the spa that burns calories.

35. When She Encouraged Sophia to Body-Shame Amber Portwood

When She Encouraged Sophia to Body-Shame Amber Portwood
Believe it or not, Farrah encouraged her daughter to refer to her ex-co-star as "Peppa Pig." Beyond disgusting.

36. When She Turned Sophia Into a Corporate Shill

When She Turned Sophia Into a Corporate Shill
Sponsored content and endorsement deals are Farrah's main sources of income these days. Unfortunately, she sometimes forces Sophia to get in on the act, such as this video in which the 11-year-old helps her mom sell scooters.

