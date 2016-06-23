Farrah Abraham Is Traumatizing Her Daughter: Here's the Proof

Farrah Abraham's parenting leaves much to be desired.

Like many aspects of her bizarre life, the only consistent factor in how Abraham raises Sophia is wild inconsistency and erratic behavior.

We don't even know where to begin ... actually we do.

Right at the genesis of Teen Mom and 16 & Pregnant. It was all downhill from there, and it continues to get worse here in the mid-2010s.

Just when you'd think Farrah would be settling into a more mature period in her life, Sophia is growing up, and the exploitation is insane.

Does Farrah's shoddy parenting cross the line into abuse?

We'll present the evidence, and you be the judge: