Farrah Abraham: My Daughter is in Therapy Because of HATERS!

If you know Farrah, you know she loves to talk about her haters.

She blames basically every bad thing that ever happens to her on them -- it's actually pretty remarkable.

The people who confronted her about her bad behavior on Teen Mom OG?

Haters.

The people who "leaked" her "private sex tape" all those years ago?

Yep, haters.

She even decided that the people who had her arrested after assaulting a hotel employee a couple of years ago must have been haters.

So considering this little habit of hers, it's no surprise how she frames this new revelation about her daughter ...