Farrah Abraham Ignores Coronavirus Warnings, Drags Daughter All Over LA!

If you're familiar with Farrah Abraham, then you're probably already aware that she's not the brightest bulb.

That may sound cruel, but Farrah needs to be called out, as sometimes, her foolishness is damaging to others.

For example, ake her callous disregard for the social-distancing protocol that was put in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

All over the world, people are social-distancing and sheltering in place.

Meanwhile, Farrah is bouncing around LA with her 11-year-old daughter in tow.

To make matters worse, she's boasting about her idiocy on social media.

Thankfully, she's getting roasted by followers who are encouraging her to stay the eff home!

Take a look: