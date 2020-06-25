Farrah Abraham: Bristol Palin Is a Stalker; Amber Portwood's a Psycho; And Teen Mom Is TRASH Without Me!

Farrah Abraham's derangement has no limits, and she is here to remind Teen Mom OG fans that the show can never be the same without her.

In fact, she says that she can never be replaced on the show, trashing Bristol Palin and seeming to not be fully aware of the current cast.

Farrah, in practically the same breath, also blasts women who don't support other women. As always, with zero self-awareness.

Always keeping her fans in mind, she has whipped up a massive serving of word salad for her fans.

Does she make sense? No.

But we'll do our level best to walk you through what she had to say about Teen Mom ratings, Amber Portwood's relationships, and more.