Farrah Abraham: All Democrats Can Go Ahead and DIE! Hashtag Coronavirus!

Farrah Abraham is not a bright person.

That's not mean, that's the truth.

The things she says and the way she says them are just not good, ever.

She can be rude, offensive, and hateful - and that's just on the rare occasion that she makes an ounce of sense in the first place.

Yep, she's always awful, but this time, man alive, the Teen Mom OG legend and sometime cam girl / escort really outdid herself.

After all, Farrah may be nothing if not outspoken, but it's not often that even she wishes death upon millions of people ...