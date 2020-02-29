Farrah Abraham: All Democrats Can Go Ahead and DIE! Hashtag Coronavirus!

Farrah Abraham is not a bright person.
That's not mean, that's the truth.
The things she says and the way she says them are just not good, ever.
She can be rude, offensive, and hateful - and that's just on the rare occasion that she makes an ounce of sense in the first place.
Yep, she's always awful, but this time, man alive, the Teen Mom OG legend and sometime cam girl / escort really outdid herself.
After all, Farrah may be nothing if not outspoken, but it's not often that even she wishes death upon millions of people ...
1.
The Truth
Farrah is dumb and everyone knows it. If you know who she is, then you know that about her. That's just the way it is.
2.
Oh Cool
But a lesser-known fact -- it's still pretty well-known, but like we said literally everyone knows about the dumb thing, so this is just lesser-known in comparison -- is that she's a big fan of Donald Trump.
3.
Well ...
And yes, we know those two little facts about Farrah are closely related, but bear with us, OK?
4.
Yikes
Farrah endorsed Trump back when he was first running for president -- who could forget her official statement of "Grab life by the p-ssy, bitch"?
5.
Sure
And after he won the election, she said "I’m so happy he’s our president! And you know what? My businesses are booming even better so because of him. So thank you President Donald Trump."
6.
Wild
Like, she's so into him that she's even paid a visit to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida estate, and while she was there she posted a selfie on Instagram and wrote "love my president" in the caption. It's serious.
7.
Classic Farrah
As time went on, she continued to adopt more and more of his views, and she even started talking more like him.
8.
Ugh
For example, last year she tweeted "Go Trump! I’m so over the waste of time Democrat’s! Focus on changing the world rather then making up things ... waste of space."
9.
Almost!
It's almost like she doesn't even really understand what she's saying, right?
10.
A Theory
It's kind of like she watched a former reality star make lots of money and become president and she wants that for herself, so she's trying to be just like him but it comes off as weird and forced because ... well, because of whatever Farrah has going on inside of her head that makes her speak and act the way she does.
11.
Really Though
It's actually been pretty crazy to witness.
12.
Buckle Up ...
But as crazy as it's been, nothing could have prepared us for this.
13.
Brace Yourself
OK, so if you've been conscious at all for the past few weeks, you know that people are starting to get pretty concerned about all the coronavirus news, right?
14.
Uh Oh
Reports have stated that we could be on the brink of a global epidemic, and there have been new reports of the virus in the U.S., which is particularly scary because Trump is in charge and Trump doesn't know how to do anything.
15.
Send Help
He's not taking it seriously, and so many things he's done so far in office just put the country in a not-so-great place to handle this sort of thing.
16.
This Guy
Yesterday, he tweeed "So, the Coronavirus, which started in China and spread to various countries throughout the world, but very slowly in the U.S. because President Trump closed our border, and ended flights, VERY EARLY, is now being blamed, by the Do Nothing Democrats, to be the fault of 'Trump.'"
17.
Wow ...
And Farrah, in her infinite wisdom and grace, replied with this.
18.
What a Take
"Thanks Trump for saving our lives unlike the Democrats who want to be killed I guess by China," she wrote. "All Democrats go live in China and die."
19.
Just ...
WHAT IS WRONG WITH HER?!?!?!?
20.
What on EARTH
It's a truly bizarre, deeply wrong thing to say -- it's disrespectful to the families of all the people who have actually died from the virus, for one.
21.
Simply Unbelievable
It's always pretty inappropriate when a person tells another person to die, but for Farrah to say that every single Democrat in America should die?
22.
Please
That's millions of people, Farrah, kindly consider getting a grip.
23.
The Reaction
And you know Twitter had a lot to say about her statement.
24.
True
"Support Trump all you want, but dont tell people to go and die," one of her followers told her. "That's disgusting."
25.
Nice
One guy told her "What you are saying makes about as much sense as a rubber crutch," which is really just a perfect tweet.
26.
Poor Sophia
Some people brought up Sophia, like the person who wrote "Are you serious? Telling people to die? You set such a GREAT example for you daughter. That poor kid, I feel bad she has to grow up with a mother like yourself. You disgust me."
27.
Well Then
Some replies were pretty brutal, too, like this one -- "You're an idiot spreading misinformation and literal nonsense. And I understand most of these words are hard for you to read, let alone understand, so I'll make it real easy for you. F-ck off dummy."
28.
An Embarrassment
"You’re completely empty headed, and it shows," another tweet read. "Even Trump supporters are scratching their heads wondering how they came to be in the same political group as you. For once, try not to embarrass yourself for the sake of a penny, and read something educational."
29.
Fair
It seems like a lot of people are pretty bothered by what she wrote, and for good reason.
30.
Tough Luck
But don't hold your breath for an apology -- has she ever apologized for anything, ever?
31.
SAD
Nope, as awful as this is, it's just Farrah being Farrah. And how depressing is that?