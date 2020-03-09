Farrah Abraham: Accused of Animal Abuse AGAIN!

Farrah Abraham is awful for a lot of reasons.

Like, if you could come up with a list of everything she's ever said and done along with a list of every single quality she has?

That would probably cover it.

But since we don't have the time or the stomach to do that, let's just focus on one aspect of her awfulness for today.

Today, we can talk about the way she treats animals -- it works, considering how she's receiving so much hate for this heartbreaking new video she shared of her dogs ...