Eric Nichols Said Larissa Lima is Awful in Bed, Doesn't Bathe, and STINKS -- According to Nathalie

On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we saw Larissa Lima reunite with Eric Nichols.

She had misgivings, however, given how ugly their breakup was.

So Larissa called up a woman who had chatted with Eric in the immediate aftermath of their September 2019 split.

That woman was Nathalie, and she had a lot to share about the things that Eric had said behind Larissa's back.

Some of it was so bad that TLC didn't air the details.

Now, Nathalie has released a laundry list of things that Eric allegedly said to her about his ex when their breakup was fresh and painful.

More than that, she's talking about Larissa, Eric, and just about every person related to their storyline.

Whether it's her thoughts on Eric's penis or Larissa's friends, she's speaking her mind.

And, at the end, there's a short video of Nathalie explaining how she and Larissa went from two women supporting each other to fierce enemies.