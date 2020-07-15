Eric Nichols Back with Larissa Lima, Gets DRAGGED by 90 Day Fiance Fans

On this week's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we saw Larissa Lima reach out to her ex-boyfriend, Eric Nichols.

Now, we here at THG have known for some time about this reconciliation.

To viewers, however, it was brand new information.

And given how much they've seen about Larissa's desire to be pampered and to continue to live her life in America, fans have some opinions.

Namely, they think that Eric is making a mistake if he takes Larissa back into his life -- especially after how ugly their breakup was.

Larissa, however, promises that she can explains. Take a look: