Emily Larina: Sasha is NOT a Serial Impregnator!

If you've been following our 90 Day Fiance spoilers, you know a lot about Emily and Sasha.
Emily is from the US. Sasha is from Russia. They met over there while she was teaching.
One thing led to another between the American and the fitness hunk, and she ended up pregnant with baby David.
There was just one problem: Sasha had already fathered two other children ... with two other women.
Is Emily fated to just be another notch on his baby belt, as Sasha's ex suggested? When Sasha got with her, was he cheating on his ex?
Emily is answering all of that and a lot more in her Instagram Stories. Take a look:
1.
Emily and Sasha are a couple to watch
Between Sasha's health nut tendencies (and lack of boundaries) and his clearly potent sperm, fans have had questions about him since day one. Emily's doing her level best to answer those questions.
2.
Fans have some concerns
Emily Larina isn't really disliked by anyone -- at least, not compared to castmates like Tania -- but a lot of viewers were alarmed when they saw Sasha remove Emily's sister's perfectly good food from cabinets and start throwing it away because he's a health nut and she's, like, a normal person. But Emily says that he's not doing that anymore, which is a relief.
3.
Emily held a Q&A
Obviously, a lot of her messages were just praise from fans. That's not a conspiracy -- it's just because people who like her are more likely to follow her.
4.
Which parent does her son resemble
That's an easy one, Emily points out, showing cute little David in the arms of Sasha.
5.
Rude!!!
People who have an issue with chunky babies should never, ever be responsible for children. A fat baby is a healthy baby and a slender baby needs to be rushed to the hospital. Anyway, David is adorbs.
6.
How big is he?
Emily has stated in the past that David was in the 99th percentile on a lot of charts, but began to slim down as soon as her started moving around on his own.
7.
Is Sasha a cheater?
Emily says that he's not going to cheat on her. We know that one of his exes went out of her way to make it appear that Sasha had practically jumped from her bed into Emily's, but as you'll see, Emily has the receipts.
8.
Is she launching her reality career?
When Season 7 began, some viewers were complaining that it was a boring season. While we haven't seen the kinds of bombshells that a few past seasons have given us, interest has increased as the season continued -- though by "interest," we mostly mean "people hate Tania." It would be interesting to see Emily and Sasha and David again, even if they're not likely to be the next Andrei and Elizabeth like TLC probably hoped.
9.
By the way, his name isn't Sasha
As we previously reported, his name is Alexander.
10.
There's a reason for that
We DID google that. So, you know how in Harry Potter, people use each other's last names unless they're good friends? It's super weird and it's not a wizard thing as 11-year-old me assumed, but a British thing. Well, Russians use shortened nicknames with friends and others with whom they are close. Full, formal names are for, like, job applications or casual work colleagues.
11.
If Sasha didn't cheat, why did he leave his second ex?
Sasha was apparently working as a prison guard in Russia, which, if any action movie that I've ever seen over the past 25 years is any indication, is a stressful and risky job. Like Emily, we can understand why he chose a different path.
12.
David will always have ties to both countries
In addition to answering a number of questions, Emily also elaborated -- making sure that everyone knows that David will have a foot in both worlds, so to speak, beween the US and the increasingly hostile foreign power that is Russia.
13.
But how is Emily with Sasha's other baby mamas?
Apparently, she only speaks to them to make sure that they're getting their child support payments.
14.
Is Sasha a serial impregnator?
Emily says that he's not, and that Masha begged him for a baby to avoid being seen as an "old maid." Honestly, that sounds like absolute hell and we'd advise anyone living in a community with communications like those to run off to a place where a 25 year old is allowed to be 25.
15.
Did Sasha cheat with Emily?
No, she says, and she can prove it using legal documents -- like Sasha's second child's passport.
16.
Masha, she says, was the liar
The thing about reality television is that you can say anything that you want to the camera and the worst that happens is that someone calls you out or it gets edited out. It's not swearing an oath in court and you can say whatever dates you like. We're inclined to believe Emily that these documents are the real deal.
17.
Just for context ...
Emily says that she and Sasha didn't bone until 2016 -- which would be four years after that divorce.
18.
There are serious issues at play
Emily is so saddened that David does not get to interact with his two half-siblings.
19.
Here, it's serious -- an allegation of physical abuse
Emily says that Masha would allegedly be violent towards Sasha. We're not sure if this is post-partum depression at play, as Emily suggests. Some people don't need a mental illness to be awful.
20.
So what's the deal with the baby mamas?
Emily honestly isn't sure. Maybe it's that Emily is baby mama #3. Maybe it's because she's American. It's heartbreaking, regardless.
21.
Emily knows that she shared a lot
It's good to see that the "thanks for coming to my Ted Talk" meme is still alive and well in 2020.