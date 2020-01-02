Emily Larina: Sasha is NOT a Serial Impregnator!

If you've been following our 90 Day Fiance spoilers, you know a lot about Emily and Sasha.

Emily is from the US. Sasha is from Russia. They met over there while she was teaching.

One thing led to another between the American and the fitness hunk, and she ended up pregnant with baby David.

There was just one problem: Sasha had already fathered two other children ... with two other women.

Is Emily fated to just be another notch on his baby belt, as Sasha's ex suggested? When Sasha got with her, was he cheating on his ex?

Emily is answering all of that and a lot more in her Instagram Stories. Take a look: