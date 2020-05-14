Ed Brown SWEARS He Didn't Do 90 Day Fiance for Fame: I Loved Rose!

As 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers saw this week, Rosemarie Vega thinks that Big Ed Brown is a terrible person.

Since that episode filmed, she has gone on to accuse Ed of using her for fame and of generally being a liar.

Ed certainly does seem to enjoy being famous.

There's nothing inherently wrong with giving interviews or engaging with one's fans, but Ed seems to have a zeal for it.

Did he start this relationship with the sole intention of getting on TV and becoming famous?

That would certainly explain why he strung Rosamarie along for ages before dropping a relationship-ending bombshell in her lap.

But Big Ed is claiming that becoming famous was just an accident.