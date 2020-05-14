Ed Brown SWEARS He Didn't Do 90 Day Fiance for Fame: I Loved Rose!

As 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers saw this week, Rosemarie Vega thinks that Big Ed Brown is a terrible person.
Since that episode filmed, she has gone on to accuse Ed of using her for fame and of generally being a liar.
Ed certainly does seem to enjoy being famous.
There's nothing inherently wrong with giving interviews or engaging with one's fans, but Ed seems to have a zeal for it.
Did he start this relationship with the sole intention of getting on TV and becoming famous?
That would certainly explain why he strung Rosamarie along for ages before dropping a relationship-ending bombshell in her lap.
But Big Ed is claiming that becoming famous was just an accident.
1.
Was Big Ed just in this for fame?
A growing number of fans think so, after he threw away his chance with Rosemarie but proceeded to take every interview in sight. But Ed's new interview aims to refute those charges.
2.
Rosemarie is NOT happy with Ed
We have seen this play out on screen, where she admonished him to change and become a better person for the next woman he talks to.
3.
She knows him better than any viewers do
She spoke to him for months, she met him, she slept with him. And the Ed whom Rosemarie came to know was not the man she expected. And he was not a man whom she liked, either.
4.
She really did love him
Despite his interrogation about her sexual history, his demands that she take an STI test while he declined to do the same, After all of that and more, she was still prepared to marry him.
5.
But he lied to her
Ed knew the whole time -- and so did viewers -- that he wanted a vasectomy instead of more children. Rosemarie felt disgusted and betrayed.
6.
Somehow, Ed was shocked
He strung her along, both online and in person, knowing that they had different ideas about growing a potential family, and dropped the news on her only after things seemed good.
7.
He was counting on her to give in
Ed said himself that he hoped that she would simply calm down and reconcile with him. After all, she had put so much time into this relationship. Ed had bought a ring. But no, Rose could not be with the man who had lied to her.
8.
That hasn't slowed down Ed in the slightest
All season long, Ed has seemed to give interviews to anyone who will give him the time of day, both in person and, more frequently, while on lockdown.
9.
He has a VERY high opinion of himself
Ed Brown declared himself to be the "most authentic" 90 Day Fiance star in the history of the franchise, something that really got under the skin of past stars -- who warned him that his time in the spotlight will wane -- and his current castmates, who do not find his inflated ego to be charming.
10.
Ed got called out
Larissa Lima has one of the strongest personalities out there. If she's telling you to simmer down, you may want to listen. In this case, she was just backing up statements made by other 90 Day Fiance stars like Tim Malcolm and Baby Girl Lisa Hamme.
11.
Did he do all of this for fame?
A lot of fans cannot imagine why Ed would have doomed his own relationship while also putting on such an eye-catching, must-watch performance unless he is simply a glutton for fame.
12.
That's what Rosemarie says
She straight-up accused him of using her for fame and never having really loved her in a now-deleted Instagram rant.
13.
And there's more
Rose has launched her own YouTube channel, where she intends to share more of things from her side of the story -- since she hasn't been featured in as many interviews as Ed. Presumably, once the Tell All airs, Rose will have even more to say about her ex.
14.
Ed has heard the accusations
Speaking on The Night Time Show podcast, Ed Brown remarks: "What’s so ironic about this situation is that you look at the show and everybody’s like ‘You did this for fame. All the things you do are just you trying to show off.’"
15.
He argues that he'd have behaved differently
"First of all, name one thing I did to make myself look good," Ed challenges. "I didn’t!"
16.
He reiterates his defense that he just naturally says dumb things
"That’s who I am. I’m just a natural goof," Ed claims. We're not sure if "goof" is what many would call him.
17.
Ed certainly seems to make blunders
In addition to his antics on screen, rumor says that Ed has gotten himself into trouble on social media for an inappropriate chat with a minor.
18.
First, there was this
Big Ed, who has fused spinal vertebrae that result in him appearing to have no neck, spoke with an internet personality and porn star named Daddy Long Neck over Instagram Live. We would never joke at the expense of people's disabilities, but we will acknowledge that the jokes write themselves.
19.
But then ...
According to an internet rumor that we cannot confirm, Ed's next conversation -- with a young girl (believed to be 9 but we cannot confirm that, either -- and we would hope that no one under the age of 13 would be on social media at all) -- is what landed him in hot water. You can go on Instagram Live with a young fan, we guess, or you can go on Instagram Live with a porn star. Don't do it back to back.
20.
Is he really banned from IG Live?
We don't know, and 90 Day Fiance blogger extraordinaire John Yates doesn't know either, but this was his commentary when the rumor was brought to his attention.
21.
Notice that a comment mentions accusations against Ed
As we previously reported, a woman who goes by Lordakeet on social media accused Ed Brown of sexual misconduct towards her. She says that she has gone through years of therapy since it happened, signed a non-disclosure agreement, but was horrified to see that Ed had moved on to another much-younger woman.
22.
Gross!
While we cannot verify Lordakeet's claims or even that (or how) she knew Ed, it has certainly been one piece of why so many fans' opinions of this season's "breakout star" have soured considerably since the season premiere.
23.
Also ...
Ed's sexual misconduct allegations were brought up at least once at the Tell All filming, but we do not know if mention of them will make it into the edit that airs. It is likely that they will not ... but we'll pay extra close attention when Baby Girl Lisa and Ed go head-to-head through their respective screens.