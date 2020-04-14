Ed Brown: I'm The Biggest 90 Day Fiance Star of ALL TIME!

Weeks ago, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days fans were asking themselves if Rosemarie would forgive Ed Brown for being such a jerk.

Now, viewers know the answer -- that she decided to give him another chance.

These days, fans are asking themselves a new question.

Can they forgive Big Ed for the rudeness (and creepyness) that he has displayed on the show?

Ed is not taking to fame well, especially when it comes to his "haters," whom he credits for making him the biggest, most authentic star on the franchise.

Now, multiple fellow stars are taking him to task and trying to deflate his over-inflated ego before it's too late.