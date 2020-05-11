Ed Brown Defends 31-Year Age Gap with Rosemarie Vega: Age Is Just a Number!

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days has had an eventful season.

Rosemarie Vega has vowed to expose the truth about Ed Brown.

Fans are furious with what they've heard about Ed and even what they've seen on screen.

In fact, the backlash has been so intense that Ed has accused these fans of "bullying" him.

(Notably, calling out a famous person for his bad behavior is not what bullying means)

Now, Ed is trying to explain his creepy behavior in the hopes that he can win back the hearts and minds of viewers.