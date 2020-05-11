Ed Brown Defends 31-Year Age Gap with Rosemarie Vega: Age Is Just a Number!

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days has had an eventful season.
Rosemarie Vega has vowed to expose the truth about Ed Brown.
Fans are furious with what they've heard about Ed and even what they've seen on screen.
In fact, the backlash has been so intense that Ed has accused these fans of "bullying" him.
(Notably, calling out a famous person for his bad behavior is not what bullying means)
Now, Ed is trying to explain his creepy behavior in the hopes that he can win back the hearts and minds of viewers.
Ed Brown has a lot to answer for
He's definitely this season's breakout star, but many fans also consider him to be a 90 Day Fiance villain ... and (no matter his height) a huge creep.
A lot of fans are creeped out
Others just want an explanation. To that end, Ed gave an interview to The Night Time Show Podcast and host Stephen Kramer Glickman.
First and foremost
Ed wants everyone to know that he's not fake, explaining: "Like, everything I did is just who I am."
He hopes that self-deprecation will win people over
"And I’m not very bright and I don’t always say the right things," Ed claims, as if being dumb and being a rude creep are mutually exclusive.
Ed recalls how they first met
The two connected on Facebook, Ed shares, and he was quickly so besotted that before he knew it,he was flying out to see her. “She just became somebody real," he describes. "Like real. Like wow."
It was totally on impulse
“Like I went and bought a fricking [plane] ticket," Ed says. "I didn’t even have authorization for time off. I don’t care, I bought the ticket and I’m going." That sounds a little reckless, but to quote MIchael from The Good Place, humans make a lot of mistakes when they're horny.
Ed is 54. Rosemarie is 23.
"I never thought of her as this young girl," Ed protests of his decision to have a sexual relationship with a woman several years younger than his daughter. "She just became this single mother that I wanted to help."
Ah yes, "help"
There's a huge difference between charity and boning someone. Honestly, if he'd subscribed to her OnlyFans (not that she has one) or something, we could have still bought the charity angle. But you can be charitable and support someone OR you can take them to a hotel and bone them.
Ed claims that they talked about it
According to him: "The first conversation we had was, ‘Look, Rose, I’m 54. I’m old enough to be your dad.’ And she’s like, ‘Well you’re actually one year older than my dad.’ And I’m like ‘Oh my God, so great let’s just be friends.’"
Allegedly, Rose didn't care
"And she’s like ‘No, age is just a number.’ I’ll never forget that. You know, age is just a number," Ed recalls. Un-fun fact: the song "Age Ain't Nothing But a Number" was written and produced by R. Kelly. Just saying.
What about his on-camera behavior?
Ed interrogated Rose about her sexual history, demanded that she take an STI test, and refused to return the favor. Of that, he says: "My heart was in the right place, but I didn’t do that correctly. I didn’t do that right, and that’s just one of many."
And about attacking her over her breath
Ed gifted Rose with lingerie ... and multiple dental hygiene tools, complaining that her breath smelled bad. "I can’t believe I said that." he says. "Why did I say that?"
Still ...
Even if fans believe him, he's had a lot of bad behavior on the season and his apparent gluttony for interviews has only worsened his image.
Especially since Rose can't stand him
Last month, in a now-deleted video captured by 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, Rosemarie unleashed her fury and frustration at Ed's PR campaign.
She's MAD
"I want to say ‘Ed, how dare you?’ To make me embarrassed in front of [a] million people,” she accused in the video.
Don't buy his act
"Please people don’t believe him. It’s fake," she warned fans. "He [doesn’t] really care [about] me."
If he doesn't love her, why all of this?
"He just [wants to be] famous that’s why he doing that," Rose claimed.
What about his alleged desire to "help" her?
"He did not even give me a penny. [It’s] all lies. He did not give me any gifts except bra and panty [sic] and the word that came out mouth is [a] lie," Rose added.
She wasn't the ONLY one he didn't love
"It’s not at all true," Rosemarie emphasized. "He did not care [about] me and especially [about] my son. So please."
She directed her ire at Ed
"You always embarrass me and [I] be always quiet but for now, I always talk about you," she expressed. "You are always [a] liar."
Those are strong words
Especially coming from someone who was previously prepared to become Ed's wife.
Of course, it's no secret that Ed is dishonest
90 Day Fiance viewers saw for themselves the way that he waited ages before telling Rose that he wanted a vasectomy, and had zero interest in having more children.
That's a fine decision for him to make ...
... but couples even considering discussing marriage should always make sure that they are on the same page when it comes to children -- from providing a safe and happy childhood to education to, yes, whether or not to have them and how many.
But that was just one piece of the puzzle
According to Rosemarie, Ed has been dishonest about more than fans know. To this end, she has launched a YouTube channel.
But ...
Naturally, given her contract with TLC, Rose is limiting her discussions for the moment to safe, non-spoiler topics, mostly talking about herself as she waits for the season to end.
But you don't need spoilers to guess
Rose has shared updates like photos with her cousins, though those could always be throwbacks. The Instagram Live session was just a soft confirmation of the breakup that fans already suspected.
But we do know some spoilers
It appears that Sharp Media accidentally leaked their entire Tell All due to a technical mishap, which is how we got even more spoilers than usual. Initial reports have not said much about these two but, no, they're not together.
Which does explain some things
Like why he told ET's Lauren Zima that he "doesn't know" if Rose is engaged to a woman (a baseless rumor that was floating around on the internet last month). If he and Rose were still together, let alone engaged, he would have to know.
Does Ed's interview soften your view of him?
Anyone can misspeak at times, and Ed was under a lot of pressure, visiting another country and having new experiences, all while on camera.
Honestly? We're Team Rosemarie
She's a young single mother who clearly grew up in extreme poverty and wants to build a better future for her young son. Perhaps fans can help her to do that in a more honest and less creepy way than Ed did.