Ed Brown: 90 Day Fiance Star Accused of Sexual Harassment and Assault

Big Ed Brown has congratulated himself for being the most authentic star in 90 Day Fiance history, to the ire of many fans.

Some people get a dose of public attention and run wild.

Even Rosemarie has trashed Ed, accusing him of being a fame-seeking liar.

Now, Ed has been accused of worse -- of sexual harassment and assault.

These disturbing allegations were made in a recently released videos, and everyone is clamoring for answers.