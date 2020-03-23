Duggar Wedding Photos: So Many Blushing Brides and Nervous Virgins!

The Duggars do just about everything a little differently from the rest of us, and their weddings are no exception.

When a fellow fundie marries into the Duggar clan, the occasion is marked by a massive, booze-free celebration in which two young people nervously await the departure of the last guest, at which time, they'll be free to start making babies.

The Duggar courtship rules prohibit premarital sex, and women in the family often get pregnant on their honeymoons.

So the ceremonies are high-pressure affairs made even more intense by the fact that they're often attended by HUNDREDS of Duggar friends and well-wishers.

Needless to say, this combination of factors makes for some very interesting photo opportunities.

Take a look at some of the most memorable pics: