Duggar Swimsuits: A Deep Dive Into the Fundie Fam's Most Ridiculous Poolside Attire!

If you know anything about the Duggar family, you know that they have all sorts of ridiculous rules for pretty much every aspect of life.

And of course, the two sets of guidelines that are most commonly discussed online have to do with premarital sex and "modest" attire.

The Duggar courtship rules and the Duggar dress code are inherently linked, as they both serve the purpose of discouraging any sort of "impure" thoughts that might cause young couples to jump the gun and sample each other's wares before exchanging vows.

When Jim Bob's daughters get married, it's their husbands who get to decide what they wear in public, but until that point, the dress code is unforgivingly rigid.

Duggar girls and women are expected to dress "modestly" at all times, even while engaged in sports and other outdoor activities.

This creates major problems in the warmer months, expecially when swimming is on the agenda.

Fortunately, the Duggars have come up with all sorts of hilarious solutions for this very specific conundrum.

Take a look: