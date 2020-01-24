Duggar Family's House Rules Revealed: Here's What It Takes to Live Under Jim Bob's Roof!

If you know anything about the Duggar family, you know that they love rules.

There are the infamous Duggar courtship rules, of course, but Jim Bob and Michelle have equally strict guidelines for just about every aspect of their children's lives.

Until they move out on their own (which is usually only permitted once they've married), the Duggar kids are under their parents' control from the moment they start their morning chores to the moment they finish their evening prayers.

If it sounds like a lot of pressure ... well, it is.

And the newly-revealed list of Duggar house rules sheds light on exactly what's expected of Jim Bob's offspring.

Take a look: