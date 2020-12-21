Duggar Family Gathers for Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, Refuses to Wear Masks

When is an ugly Christmas sweater party just flat-out ugly?

When it involves dozens of guests... and not a single mask.

About a week before Jesus Christ's latest birthday, pretty much everyone in the Duggar family got together for a holiday gathering.

There were a whole lot of children and adults in attendance -- and, like we said about, nary a face covering.

Did we also mention the event was inside? And that CDC guidelines have urged this many people NOT to gather indoors, especially when -- yes, we're gonna say it again -- no masks are being word?

For shame, Duggars.

Scroll down to see many of the party photos and to see what some critics are saying about them...