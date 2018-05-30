Derick Dillard: I Had to Fill Out 423-Question Application Before Jim Bob Would Let Me Court Jill!

One of the most heavily-scrutinized aspects of life in the Duggar clan is the courtship process by which young people find suitable spouses.

Casual dating, premarital sex, and divorce are all forbidden in the Duggars' world, so there's a lot riding on every courtship.

Despite all that, the process moves fast -- very fast.

Often, Duggars get engaged just a few weeks after they begin courting, and they're married a few weeks after that.

So perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that the family has its mate selection protocol down to a science.

Believe it or not, the process involves a written application that's designed by Jim Bob to help weed out the losers and ensure that his grandkids are bred from only the best stock.

We sincerely wish we were joking/

As you might expect, the whole thing is intensely creepy.

Check out some of the more bizarre highlights from the list of 423 questions (!!!) that are presented to potential Duggar suitors.

It's believed that both male and female courtship partners are forced to fill out the questionnaire, and of course, the responses are reviewed by the all-powerful shot-caller himself, James Robert Duggar.

Somehow, this family keeps getting weirder by the day.