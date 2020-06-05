Duggar Courtship Rules: Which Couples Followed Them ... And Who Refused?

For a family that's famous for its dedication to reproduction, the Duggars have some very strict rules about male-female relations.

The Duggars first caught the attention of reality TV producers because who were drawn to the spectacle of a young-ish couple with 14 kids, more on the way, and no plans for how to feed all those mouths other than desperate prayer.

But as time went on and more Duggars entered the world, the one-off specials became a reality series fans, and viewers and producers alike realized that the Duggars' belief system was even more unusual than the sheer size of the clan.

As you probably know, Jim Bob and Michelle are downright obsessed with rules, and the Duggar courtship guidelines are the strictest of them all.

But as you're about to find out, they're also the toughest to enforce.

Keep reading for our complete breakdown of how each Duggar couple responded to the very stringent edicts governing their sex lives.