Derick Dillard: What Damaging Information Does He Have on Jim Bob Duggar?

For several months now, the feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar has left the Counting On clan deeply divided.

It's rumored that some of Jim Bob's kids are in open rebellion against him, while others have taken the patriarch's side in his war against his upstart son-in-law.

Like the Five Families of the New York Mafia, the Duggars remain an insular, secretive bunch even when they've been torn apart by internal conflict.

But Derick Dillard seems eager to break this code of silence by publishing a memoir about his time with the Duggars.

And a source close to the family tells The Hollywood Gossip that Jim Bob is preparing for a legal battle against his son-in-law in hope of preventing the book from seeing the light of day.

The situation has left many fans wondering about the nature of the secrets that Jim Bob is so desperate to keep buried.

Here's what we know about the situation thus far: