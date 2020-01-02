Derick Dillard: TLC Tried to Ruin My Life!

Folks, it's a new year, and Derick Dillard is not holding back.

Actually, his scandalous trash-talking campaign began in 2019, but it seems that Jill Duggar's husband has every intention of keeping the truth train rolling in the '20s.

In case you've fallen behind on the latest Duggar scandal -- the one that seems to have a pretty good chance of finally bringing down the family media empire -- Derick Dillard has been feuding with Jim Bob like never before.

Currently, Derick is threatening to write a tell-all, but in the meantime, he's exposing his father-in-law through social media tirades that have portrayed the Duggars in an entirely new light.

Take a look: