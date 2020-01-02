Derick Dillard: TLC Tried to Ruin My Life!

Folks, it's a new year, and Derick Dillard is not holding back.
Actually, his scandalous trash-talking campaign began in 2019, but it seems that Jill Duggar's husband has every intention of keeping the truth train rolling in the '20s.
In case you've fallen behind on the latest Duggar scandal -- the one that seems to have a pretty good chance of finally bringing down the family media empire -- Derick Dillard has been feuding with Jim Bob like never before.
Currently, Derick is threatening to write a tell-all, but in the meantime, he's exposing his father-in-law through social media tirades that have portrayed the Duggars in an entirely new light.
Take a look:
1.
Derick on the War Path
Derick Dillard is no great fan of Jim Bob Duggar or TLC. And now, he's unloading on his father-in-law and his former employer like never before.
2.
Venting His Frustrations
Derick was fired from Counting On way back in December of 2017. And it seems he still has an axe to grind all these years later.
3.
Clearing the Air
At first, he kept his anger to himself. But in recent weeks, Dillard has been putting it all out there, and it appears he doesn't care who's offended by his comments.
4.
A Shocking Accusation
It all started with allegations that Jim Bob negotiated his children's contracts and pilfered their earnings.
5.
Upping the Ante
From there, Derick threatened a lawsuit against TLC, accusing the network of withheld earnings and wrongful termination.
6.
Messing With the Money
That may have angered Jim Bob even more than the initial accusation, as it represented a threat to his family's earning potential.
7.
Driven By Greed
Those who know him best have described Jim Bob as a "high-class hoarder." Not only that, the Quiverfull movement to which he belongs preaches that financial well-being is a sure sign of God's grace.
8.
A Tense Struggle
Needless to say, there's a lot at stake for Jim Bob. In fact, there's so much riding on the outcome of this conflict that he's probably willing to cut ties with Jill in order to protect his business.
9.
The Battle Begins
Jim Bob has not responded to the challenge from Derick publicly, but that's no surprise. He's always preferred to fight his battles behind closed doors.
10.
Formidable Foe
Derick, it seems, is not intimidated by his father-in-law's wealth and power. Nor is he concerned about what this conflict might do to his wife's family.
11.
Separate Holidays
Jill and Derick spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas on their own, and it seems the conflict only worsened during the holidays.
12.
Back At It
Derick launched yet another rant this week. And this time, he REALLY went off on both Jim Bob and TLC.
13.
Fighting Words
“For a long time, Jill and I were under the impression that the family didn’t make any money from the show, but, rather, it was presented to us kids as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form [of] reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, etc. … But not any actual pay on top of that,” he previously wrote.
14.
Elaboration
When a fan responded to that comment by asking if Derick had any intention of returning to Counting On, Dillard offered a blunt reply.
15.
Not Mincing Words
“No chance of that unless something changes," he responded.
16.
Another Bold Allegation
"The conditions we were filming under took us to the brink of sanity and could have easily destroyed our lives if we had continued that trajectory. We are now trying to pick up the pieces,” he added.
17.
Picking Up ther Pieces
Yes, Derick is very clearly suggesting that working for TLC was such an atrocious experience that it's still negatively affecting his life years later.
18.
Story to Tell
Derick didn't go into specifics. Maybe he's saving them for his book, or just a future social media tirade.
19.
An Unexpected Return
Fans were stunned by a recent episode of Counting On, in which Jill appeared on camera while helping sister Jessa give birth.
20.
Extenuating Circumstances
Obviously, Derick had conditioned fans to think this would never happen, but it seems an exception was made.
21.
A Fair Explanation
The birth occurred while Michelle Duggar was out of town for a wedding, and Jill is a trained midwife, so the cameo isn't all that surprising.
22.
Last Time For a Long Time
But it seems Derick is strongly implying that it will NOT be happening again.
23.
Can't Knock the Hustle
As for what the future holds, Derick is currently working as a Grubhub driver, but he's also attending law school.
24.
Big Things Ahead
So money is tight for the moment, but it seems the Dillards have big plans for the future.
25.
Selling His Story
As for Derick's planned memoir, it could be a big money-maker, but it could also result in a major lawsuit.
26.
Best Served Cold
And if we know Jim Bob, he would savor the opportunity to take revenge on his least-favorite son-in-law.