Derick Dillard Spills TONS of Duggar Family Secrets in Explosive New Interview

Derick Dillard hasn't been friendly with Jim Bob Duggar for a while now.

Sure, Jim Bob let him marry his daughter, Jill, but if you keep up with the Duggars, you know that things have definitely changed a lot in the past few years.

The news came out that Josh Duggar had molested five young girls when he was a teenager, and that four of his victims were his own sisters.

Derick and Jill stopped appearing on the family's show -- he said they decided to quit, everyone else said he got fired for gross transphobic remarks, but that's neither here nor there.

The point is that a huge rift was created in the relationship between the Dillards and the Duggars.

And it seems like Derick is about to destroy that relationship forever ...