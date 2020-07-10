Derick Dillard SLAMS Counting On for Hurting His Family, Compares Jim Bob Duggar to Jeffrey Epstein

As we all know, Jim Bob Duggar has all but exiled Jill, his own daughter, from the family home, enforcing distance between her and her siblings.

Derick has been taking shots at Jim Bob for some time.

He also harbors some real grudges against TLC for continuing to enable Jim Bob and, he says, for "defrauding" fans.

In a new rant spread out over a series of Instagram comments, Derick compares Jim Bob to Jeffrey Epstein.

He calls out his Father In Law and TLC alike for their deceitful practices and for valuing money and ratings over human beings.

Derick also says that Counting On has done real harm to his family.