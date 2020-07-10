Derick Dillard SLAMS Counting On for Hurting His Family, Compares Jim Bob Duggar to Jeffrey Epstein

As we all know, Jim Bob Duggar has all but exiled Jill, his own daughter, from the family home, enforcing distance between her and her siblings.
Derick has been taking shots at Jim Bob for some time.
He also harbors some real grudges against TLC for continuing to enable Jim Bob and, he says, for "defrauding" fans.
In a new rant spread out over a series of Instagram comments, Derick compares Jim Bob to Jeffrey Epstein.
He calls out his Father In Law and TLC alike for their deceitful practices and for valuing money and ratings over human beings.
Derick also says that Counting On has done real harm to his family.
Derick Dillard is at it again
He is railing against Jim Bob Duggar and TLC alike, saying that the show has done real harm to his family and making some serious statements about JIm Bob's aggressive behavior.
Counting On returns!
We knew that, obviously, but Instagram wanted to make sure that their followers were hyped for the show.
One follower was considerably less than hyped
"Really!?” Derick comments beneath TLC's post. “This show is not anything close to reality. From what we’ve seen, not accurate at all. Maybe I’ll start a livestream during episodes critiquing what is really going on in real time."
Then he lays into Jim Bob
"That’s because [the show] is still under [Jim Bob’s] control, and he will attack the victims if they threaten his show,” Derick accuses. “We were humiliated and threatened when we first tried to not film. Now it’s not dependent on us anymore to keep the show going because more kids got married, so it’s more OK if we quit."
Counting On is just a fraud!
"It's a deceptive business plan," Derick says of TLC using Counting On as a cover to continue airing 19 Kids and Counting. Borrowing Duggar language, he says that it is "designed to defraud the public with deceptive marketing and deceptive implications in order to maintain the viewing base."
Derick engaged with fans
Some commenters deleted their words after Derick began to chat, either because they realized that they were wrong or were embarrassed by their words being seen or for other reasons. Others, however, were happy for the surprise Q&A.
Why all the "negativity?"
Some fans with that particular flavor of brainworms that makes them view important criticism of bad people and institutions as "negativity" took issue with Derick's criticisms, but he explains why he is speaking out: "It has messed with my family. People should address their issues instead of sweeping them under the rug."
Why is Derick making Instagram jabs instead of telling all?
Derick promises that he will tell more about Jim Bob "in due time." We're not clear on what he is waiting for. Maybe to be more financially secure in case of a lawsuit. Maybe for Jill's siblings to be older and more independent so that Jim Bob cannot weaponize them against her as easily. Maybe it's something else.
"Where is Jill?"
It's always sad to see fans who just do not keep up with anything that is happening and clearly have not been for years. When fans explained that Derick had been fired for his transphobic Twitter tirade against TLC star Jazz Jennings, Derick says that it is "100% not true."
Derick explains
"We left months before any of that," he insists of his abhorrent transphobic tweets against a high school girl. "6 months before any comments by TLC."
As for Jim Bob
Derick agrees that Jim Bob Duggar is "ruled by greed and money." We don't disagree, but it's good to have that sentiment echoed by someone who has the misfortune of knowing him.
Derick even compares Jim Bob ... to Jeffrey Epstein
"We have to break this culture that cares more about money and ratings than protecting the most vulnerable," Derick says, heartbreakingly making another great point. "Jeff Epstein already showed us that if you have enough money, power, and influence, you can get away with anything. Sadly, it doesn't stop with him. There are many more stories in this world that are not too different, existing in a culture where it can still thrive."
He appreciates support from fans
Even in that thread, you can see a commenter who has no grasp of who Jim Bob really is. Wild how gullible some people choose to be.
Additionally ...
"[TLC] cancelled [“19 Kids & Counting”] to be politically correct, but then brought it back ’cause the money was too good,” he wrote. “Money/ratings trump political correctness, which trumps losing money. Also shown in this diagram: money/ratings > political correctness > losing money," Derick also wrote, accusing TLC of using Counting On as a facade to continue their canceled show. He's not wrong.
He has hopes
"I hope so," Derick comments when a fan expresses that they hope to see other Duggars break free of Jim Bob's hold over the family. That would require both psychological deprogramming, as people fleeing from cults often require, and it would require financial independence.
As for Derick and Jill ...
"It's okay," he assures another commenter. "We're in counseling now." Hopefully, that will mean that Jill can slowly continue to heal from her traumatic childhood.
Trauma?
It's important to remember that not all of that trauma stems from Josh's molestation -- it also comes from a psychologically, emotionally, and physically abusive household. That was how Jim Bob and Michelle laid the foundations of their lifelong control over their children.
Derick's outspokenness has cost them
Jill is not permitted to enter his home without his permission -- even in an emergency, such as when her own sister was giving birth.
Why?
There has been a lot of speculation about this. Derick has shared that one of the reasons is that Jim Bob fears that Jill's small measure of independence will rub off on one of her siblings.
As for the show
Derick has made many statements about his bitterness towards their role on Counting On. Jim Bob told them all that appearing on the show was a kind of service -- to push their pernicious fundamentalist agenda onto American households and try to normalize their cult's way of life.
In reality ...
Derick says that Jim Bob was pocketing all of the pay from TLC every season for himself.
So Derick and Jill are moving on
We hope that their counseling is by genuine experts. "Counseling" is a deliberately vague term, particularly favored by the Duggars to refer to religious guidance that takes the place of actual therapy or legal action when crimes are committed -- particularly after Josh's molestation scandal.
We don't know what Derick is waiting for
As we said, we can only speculate as to why he is holding off on writing a tell-all about Jim Bob. Not only would it expose the monster who did so much damage to Jill, but Derick stands to make a good deal of money on a Tell All.
Here's one theory ...
We know that Amy Duggar, the Duggar cousin, has an NDA that prevents her from speaking without authorization about her own family. What if Derick or Jill or both of them are in some ways, despite all appearances, forbidden to discuss certain subjects?
For example ...
What if they are not allowed to dish on certain aspects of family business without authorization so long as Counting On is still running? That would give Derick extra motivation to want to see the show crash and burn.
But also ...
Many longtime Duggar fans, even those who adore the Duggar daughters, are disgusted that the show is still running for precisely the same reasons that Derick mentioned -- because it is just a way for TLC to keep Duggar fans watching, for ratings and for money, and flies in the face of all of the very good reasons for which 19 Kids and Counting was canceled.
Derick is a tricky subject
When he speaks out against Jim Bob, he really embodies that Clickhole headline: "Heartbreaking: the worst person you know just made a great point." None of us can forget his repeated and vicious attacks against Jazz Jennings, other trans folks and especially trans children, and the parents of trans kids who love, accept, and support them for who they are. He's not a good guy.
And yet ...
There's something to be said for when one bad person takes aim at another bad person. Look at what we've seen in politics in recent years as bitter, scorned special advisers speak out against their former Commander In Chief because they may be despicable, but he is worse. That's what we see Derick doing here.