Derick Dillard: PROOF That He's Telling the Truth About Jim Bob Duggar Revealed?

If you're a Duggar fan, then by now, you've probably caught wind of the feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob.

Going against the patriarch is typically a death sentence in the Duggars' world, but that doesn't seem to bother Derick, possibly because he hasn't appeared on an episode of Counting On in over two years.

Whatever the case, Derick has been leveling some shocking allegations against Jim Bob, the most egregious of which have to do with the reality star's handling of the Josh Duggar sex scandal.

And a new piece of evidence from 13 years ago might serve as proof that Derick is telling the truth.

Take a look: