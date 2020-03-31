Derick Dillard: Jim Bob Duggar Forced Jill to Continue Filming During the Josh Duggar Sex Scandals!

If you're a Duggar fan, you're probably aware that the feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar has been dragging on for months now.

Derick has spent much of that time leveling damaging accusations against Jim Bob, many of them having to do with the family's finances and reality show.

Dillard caught the attention of many fans with his allegation that Jim Bob has been stealing from his own kids by pocketing their earnings from TLC.

Now, Derick has upped the ante with another shocking claim about Jim Bob's employment practices.

The Duggar patriarch now stands accused of exploiting his children during the most traumatic period of their lives.

Take a look: