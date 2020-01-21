Derick Dillard: I'm Gonna Expose ALL the Duggars!

Derick Dillard has been threatening it for several months.

But he now says it's really gonna happen. He claims a book really is on the way... at some point.

For a long while now, Dillard has been trashing his former employer, TLC, and his current father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar.

He's been saying that both sides forced him and wife Jill Duggard to film the show Counting On and that Jim Bob basically stole all his hard-earned money.

What else has Derick said? And in what publici forum will he soon say a lot more?

Scroll down to find out!