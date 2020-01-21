Derick Dillard: I'm Gonna Expose ALL the Duggars!

Derick Dillard has been threatening it for several months.
But he now says it's really gonna happen. He claims a book really is on the way... at some point.
For a long while now, Dillard has been trashing his former employer, TLC, and his current father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar.
He's been saying that both sides forced him and wife Jill Duggard to film the show Counting On and that Jim Bob basically stole all his hard-earned money.
I'm Coming for You All!
A sleeping giant has been awoken, as Dillard has been Tweeting left and right for weeks about his allegedly poor treatment while a reality star on multiple TLC programs.
Why is He No Longer on These Programs?
Dillard was let go in 2017 after making a number of homophobic remarks about transgender star Jazz Jennings, although he recently tried to argue that he tossed himself on the chopping block
and basically got fired on purpose.
He's Been Saying A LOT of Other Stuff As Well
For example, Derick was asked why Jim Bob pocketed all the money earned from Counting On, and why it didn't go to his children, and responded as follows: “I don’t know. You would have to ask him that."
Jim Bob Sucks!
Derick went on to allege that Jim Bob didn't tell any loved ones that they were owed money, just keeping it all for himself.
He's Fighting Mad!
In a legal sense, that is, previously claiming that TLC screwed him and his immediate family out of a whole lot of money.
We Were Cut!
Dillard also recently said that he and Jill were at Mary Duggar's memorial service, but TLC edited the episode of Counting On on which this funeral was featured, cutting them out.
We Were Driven Truly, Almost Literally Insane
"The conditions we were filming under took us to the brink of sanity and could have easily destroyed our lives if we had continued that trajectory. We are now trying to pick up the pieces,” Derick has said of filming Counting On.
Where is This Coming From?
A need for money? Derick does now work for GrubHub and it's unclear how else he earns a paycheck. Dude sounds desperate.
That's the TLC of It All
But aside from slamming his former network, Dillard has also been going after Jim Bob Duggard. Hard and personally... and with reckless abandon.
For Example?
Pressed for why he kept appearing on Counting On, Derick recently referenced "emotional pressure from within" his family, which is very clearly a shot at Jim Bob.
Has the Truth Set Derick Free?
Elsewhere in his recent rants, Derick has referenced the "truth" and all he now knows about the way he was treated while filming the show... likely another piece of shade hurled at Jim Bob.
He Lied to Us!
Dillard has continually charged Jim Bob of lying to him and Jill and, we presume, other kids who filmed the show and made very little money off it.
Does He Has Any Proof?
It doesn't seem that way, but Derick has now mentioned the idea -- on two occasions! -- of exposing Jim Bob and company by writing a tell-all.
Ohhhh, Exciting!
Derick first mentioned this possibility in December, saying he has every intention of penning a scathing memoir, but it just takes time to do so.
And Now He's Said It Again
“Mr. Dillard you should consider writing a book . With your insights and wisdom you should consider it. Wishing you and your lovely family all the best," wrote on follower on an Instagram post from Christmas a few days ago. Dillard then replied on January 20: "I am working on it, but it takes time."
So There We Have It, Huh?
The qusetion, of course, is whether Derick has enough material for a book. It's one thing to Tweet some wild accusations within a 280-character limit. It's another to write, like, 300 detaileed words on a subject.
Has Jim Bob Responded to These Allegations?
Nope. Not a word yet from the polarizing patriarch.
But One Duggar Family Member Has Spoken Out
“@derickmdillard, you really are shedding some light on some very dark, gray areas!” Amy Duggar wrote online shortly after Derick stared calling out Jim Bob and Michelle and TLC all over the place. “Keep it up!"
There You Go Then, D
You're guaranteed one reader of this eventual memoir. A few million more and you'll have a hit on your hands!