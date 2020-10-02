Deavan Clegg Reveals Chilling Details of Abuse Allegations Against Jihoon

Last month, a report came out that revealed that Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee's split involved accusations of abuse in some form.
Details were non-existant, and 90 Day Fiance fans were left to connect what dots there were themselves.
As fan speculation mounted, Jihoon went on a lengthy Instagram Rant in which he slammed Deavan repeatedly.
He also denied allegations of abuse ... but appeared to make multiple contradictory statements in the process.
It appears that this was all too much for Deavan.
Citing THG's coverage of Jihoon's rant on Thursday evening, she has spoken out for the first time about these allegations.
The details that she discusses are chilling and upsetting. Please read at your own risk.
Deavan is speaking out
Though she has now deleted the Instagram post in question, likely after receiving legal advice to do so, screenshots of her caption and her comments survive. This is the most that Deavan has said about the end of her marriage, and it is genuinely upsetting. Please read at your own risk.
Deavan has been doing some reading
"Reading this article by The Hollywood Gossip made valid points," Deavan's caption begins. "I'm not going to say anything because I'm not going to speak on it. But they also noticed the contradictions and him admitting to toxic behavior that I have never spoken on."
There has been a lot of fan speculation
"It's true it's been fan speculation," Deavan's caption continues. "Truth will come out eventually. As for now, I recommend reading the article in full."
The article in question ...
We have linked to it in the text above, but in a quick summary, we detailed each part of Jihoon's 13-post rant from just a few days earlier, including where he described an incident in which he pulled on Drascilla's hair while trying to make a point. As Deavan says in her caption, some elements of his rant seemed contradictory. As we noted at the time, some fans have speculated that Jihoon may have been drinking when he wrote it.
The truth will come out
"I'll leave my peace at that," Deavan affirms. "Once everything is finished in court, the truth will come out. And we can heal peacefully."
Here is why she hasn't spoken out YET
"I haven't spoken on what happened because I will deal with it in court," Deavan responds to a commenter who almost appears to be trying to preemptively justify child-abuse. "Once legal matters are finished, I'll be able to share when I'm comfortable."
Deavan only wants one thing
"I'm not playing the victim," Deavan explains. "I'm trying to bring justice for my daughter."
This is where it gets VERY upsetting
A much more sympathetic fan comments that people of various cultural backgrounds may fail to consider some forms of abuse to be abuse, including pulling a helpless child's hair. This is sadly true, but of course could never excuse a misdeed -- right and wrong do not change. "Pulling and ripping out an entire section of hair are two different things," Deavan replies. "I think both are wrong." She is absolutely right.
Deavan will say one thing
"The incident that happened had nothing to do with school," Deavan writes, in reference to Jihoon's anecdote. "And was an incident that happened at 3am. That's my peace for now."
That is all that she shared ... publicly
This is the most that Deavan has spoken on her split from Jihoon and what he allegedly did ... at least in public. Before this, there was only a report that there were allegations of abuse related to their breakup, but the details were never clear. As we said and as Deavan echoed, so far it has been fan speculation.
Then came this (serious trigger warning if you have abuse-related PTSD, folks)
We cannot confirm that Deavan really said this, but this screenshot has circulated on social media. It alleges that Jihoon responded to Drascilla getting up for a cup of water by pinning her to the ground and ripping out three inches of her hair. Deavan says that he hit Drascilla, shoved Deavan to the ground, and that he responded to her calling the police over this domestic violence by locking himself in the room with Taeyang and threatening to kill himself and their son.
That is absolutely chilling
Every aspect of that is a horror. And while we cannot confirm that Deavan DMed that to anyone (it is easy to fabricate direct messages in screenshot form), this seems consistent with what she DID say in the now-deleted caption and comments on Instagram.
Child abuse can inflict lasting trauma
Children have fewer coping skills to deal with acts of violence perpetrated against them. They are also both physically and legally more vulnerable to anyone who might want to hurt them. Childhood trauma informs lifelong behavior and mental health struggles. We wish Drascilla a speedy recovery. We hope that, if and when it is safe, she can see a therapist about all that she has been through.
This is every single parent's nightmare
When you trust someone enough to bring them into your life, your worst fear is that they might harm your children.
We wish her well
Drascilla is a sweet, inquisitive girl. Though it has now been many months since Deavan and her children were in Korea, Deavan is right by saying that she may need legal closure before the entire family can truly begin to heal.
This is why they weren't at the Tell All
Presumably, TLC knew all of this before today, and this is why they opted to disinvite Jihoon -- and, by extension, Deavan -- from the Tell All.