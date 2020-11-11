Deavan Clegg: Jihoon Endangered My Whole Family TWICE!!

Deavan Clegg has had a whirlwind of a year -- even more so than most of us in 2020.

She had to flee Korea for the US with her kids during the pandemic.

Deavan ended her marriage, was bombarded with vicious threats towards her and her daughter, and ended her 90 Day Fiance career.

Her daughter, Drascilla, developed a mysterious medical condition that turned out to be Bell's palsy.

Deavan also found a new boyfriend, but received hate and threats for that, too.

Now, she is opening up to 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates in a lengthy interview on his YouTube channel.

(Yes, it's 70 minutes, but it's really worth checking out if you have the time -- Yates is the best at this kind of talk)

The interview includes details about Jihoon, behind-the-scenes details from filming the show, her new boyfriend, her kids, and more.