Deavan Clegg: Jihoon Abandoned Our Son and Destroyed Our Family!

We have another several weeks before 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 returns.
Fans are impatient for answers about why Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are on separate continents.
The two are clearly exes at this point, and things seem much less amicable than they appeared earlier this summer.
Now, Deavan has broken her silence and hinted that what happened to break them up is worse than anything that we could guess.
And now, she adds, Jihoon isn't interested in Taeyang.
Jihoon is speaking up, too ... admitting to having blocked Deavan and everyone else.
From both of their posts, it looks like their love story has an upsetting, ugly end to it.
Deavan is in the US
Though it appeared this summer that Deavan and Jihoon's separation was purely physical and caused only by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become clear as we move closer to autumn that they are truly over ... and their split does not seem amicable. Even this sweet photo that Deavan shared of her holding baby Taeyang received enough hateful comments that she had to reply.
But first ...
Deavan answered some Instagram questions in a Q&A on her Stories, commenting that co-parenting between exes is something that she has seen, but she knows that it is not as common as it is in the US.
Does she always blame others?
Deavan responds to this hater, who did not deserve a reply, by acknowledging that she blames herself for many things.
Have Jihoon's parents reached out?
Deavan is stressing that she cannot directly address some topics because she is not allowed to spoil the results of her season. Hopefully, after we watch the Tell All, we'll all understand a lot more.
What does she have to say to haters?
Deavan notes that the truth will always come out. She hopes that when people understand the whole story, they will support the difficult decisons that she has made.
So, back to the cute photos
In addition to the photo of her holding Taeyang, Deavan shared a photo of her new boyfriend cradling Taeyang on the same outing. Look, they match!
She had a sweet caption
It WAS a beautiful day. And outdoor activities like walking around away from other people as a small family unit are one of the safe things that you can do if you want get out of your house.
The haters swarmed, and Deavan spoke
"I’m just going to say something... I’m blocked on social media, my number is blocked. I’ve reached out sent photos of my son with no replies," she revealed in a lengthy comment. "I’ve tried and offered to come to Korea. I’m sick of being blamed when I’m the one trying to co-parent. I was told several times to just pretend it never happened because that’s what this certain person wants."
Why is she being attacked?
"I’m the one who paid for all the hospital bills, I’m the one who paid for everything in Korea, I’m the one still supporting my son with no help," Deavan points out. "I’m the one doing everything so why I’m I being attacked? Because I moved on? Because I was tired of being used and not getting any help in return?"
This sounds SO toxic
"I tried and this person has said some vile things about my son and has blocked anyway of me getting in contact to even send photos of my son? But yet you guys attack me? You don’t know what happened behind close doors you don’t know the type of evil that happened," she states alarmingly.
We don't know the whole story!
"I’m sick of being attacked and blamed and being told I’m horrible person and I took my son away," Deavan expressed. "You guys don’t know the half of it. My daughter is healing and I’m healing."
Wait until the Tell All
"Wait till the Tell All I’m tired of this. Something bad happened that can never be forgiven," Deavan said. "I tried to co-parent but that’s kind of hard to do when the other person has deleted any type of way to get in contact. Also kind of difficult when the only time he contacts you is to call you degrading vile names. He’s told me time and time again he just wants to pretend it didn’t happen and has called me, my son, Drascilla vile things. I’m done I’m sick of the lies I’m sick of pretending it’s okay I’m done."
Some of the trolls were just weird
We're not sure why someone would accuse Deavan of missing her daughter's birthday ... like, Drascilla is with Deavan.
Jihoon IS allowed to see his son
According to Deavan, he's allowed to ... but has not reached out.
She says that it's on Jihoon's end
According to her, he wants to forget about Taeyang and pretend that none of this ever happened.
Is she lying?
Deavan says that the Tell All special will clear things up for fans. (As always, we have to warn that even if a topic is thoroughly covered at the Tell All taping, that does not mean that it will air unedited)
And an answer
At the Q&A, Deavan didn't answer this question, but in this reply, she says that Jihoon's parents have not reached out to see their grandson.
But then ...
Jihoon posted this Instagram Story, noting that he "always" wants to see his son. It's not sure if the "childish social media fight" that he is referring to is about hateful comments on his Instagram or about Deavan's comments.
He made his own post
Jihoon posted this sweet photo of Taeyang along with a lengthy caption that reads almost like poetry. Clearly, he wanted to keep it to simple, easy-to-translate sentences.
He can't speak all of his feelings in English
"I can't speak all my feelings in English," he acknowledges. "You see me as a fool. Now I think of him every day. But I can't see him right now, so I spend the day focusing on other things. The reality is terrible. I know all this shit. Like he's going to have a new father. Do you know how it feels? My heart is always breaking. It happened without my knowledge. There's no divorce on paper right now. Do you really know how it feels?"
Is he playing the victim?
"Someone's gonna tell me. Don't pretend to be a victim. I never did that," he says. "I'm just a normal person. It's been a while since I've seen Instagram, and it's so stupid. I just want to focus on myself right now. I'd like to forget the pain. I'm tired of speaking English. Everyone, just watch all the results at tell all."
Some things got lost in translation
"'Did you forget your son?' Don't ask me that stupid question. I'm human too I'm not psychopath," Jihoon insists. Remember, he is using a translator, so we are sure that he did not mean to use a word that maligns those with ASPD. "And she said she showed him to me in December and every summer. Yeah, we talk to the translator. But I don't think she knows what I really mean."
Yes, he DID block them
"And I don't want to get involved in their lives. So I blocked them all," Jihoon confirms. "So extreme. But That's how I organize my mind-set. I will never forget my son and love him forever. Every time I try to be comfortable, I keep seeing things. I want to be comfortable now."
He added comments
"Please don't blame her," Jihoon adds, implying that whatever happened either is his fault or not Deavan's. "Right now, I'm f--king sorry to my parents."
WOW
I have to say ... I am genuinely nervous to find out what "evil" thing happened. Whatever it is, it cannot be good -- 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates has hinted as much, reminding fans that there is more to the story that we don't know yet. I have a feeling that this is going to be a stressful and heartbreaking revelation.