Deavan Clegg: Jihoon Abandoned Our Son and Destroyed Our Family!

We have another several weeks before 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 returns.

Fans are impatient for answers about why Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are on separate continents.

The two are clearly exes at this point, and things seem much less amicable than they appeared earlier this summer.

Now, Deavan has broken her silence and hinted that what happened to break them up is worse than anything that we could guess.

And now, she adds, Jihoon isn't interested in Taeyang.

Jihoon is speaking up, too ... admitting to having blocked Deavan and everyone else.

From both of their posts, it looks like their love story has an upsetting, ugly end to it.