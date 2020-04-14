Nicole Nafziger Slammed By 90 Day Fiance Fan Favorite: You Abandoned Your Own Daughter!

Fans have already mom-shamed Nicole Nafziger for leaving her daughter behind to quarantine with Azan Tefou in Morocco.

Sure, at first, it was just supposed to be a two-week vacation to see her fiance for the first time in years.

But the coronavirus pandemic has dragged things out from a fortnight into a few months.

Now, 90 Day Fiance fan favorite David Toborowsky is laying into Nicole for leaving her entire life, including her 6-year-old daughter, behind.

David says that it's time for her to wake up and realize that what she has with Azan is "not true love."

Take a look below and see David's full comments. He is not mincing words.

He brings up a particular rumor about Azan that has bounced around the fandom. Is is true?