Nicole Nafziger Slammed By 90 Day Fiance Fan Favorite: You Abandoned Your Own Daughter!

Fans have already mom-shamed Nicole Nafziger for leaving her daughter behind to quarantine with Azan Tefou in Morocco.
Sure, at first, it was just supposed to be a two-week vacation to see her fiance for the first time in years.
But the coronavirus pandemic has dragged things out from a fortnight into a few months.
Now, 90 Day Fiance fan favorite David Toborowsky is laying into Nicole for leaving her entire life, including her 6-year-old daughter, behind.
David says that it's time for her to wake up and realize that what she has with Azan is "not true love."
Take a look below and see David's full comments. He is not mincing words.
He brings up a particular rumor about Azan that has bounced around the fandom. Is is true?
David is going OFF
David and Annie are beloved stars, but David has some harsh words for a fellow member of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.
They're a fan-favorite couple
David and Annie raised eyebrows in their first season, but it was their online interactions with fans -- and their role on Pillow Talk -- that won over audiences more than just their love story. Fans love them for engaging with them and for their genuine marriage.
They're also very friendly with other stars
David and Annie have hung out with other stars because they are, by all accounts, an affable couple who understand what it's like to get married in this franchise.
Well ... MOST other stars
In an interview, David is not mincing words when he says what he thinks of Nicole Nafziger jetting off to Morocco in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic.
David doesn't hold Nicole in high esteem
"I’m not a fan of the way she does things," he admits to Us Weekly in an uncharacteristically scathing interview.
Still, he doesn't wish her ill
"I wish her the best of luck," David says, implying that she will surely need it to find happiness or whatever else she seeks.
As for Azan ...
David remarks: "I don’t know what his story really is." The implication here is very clear -- he's convinced that Azan has not been honest with viewers, with fans, or with Nicole herself.
David has heard things
"I mean," David says, "I’ve heard rumors that he might be married with three kids with his cousin." While we have to emphasize that we have seen no evidence of this, we too have heard and previously discussed this rumor in past reports.
David can't understand Nicole's timing
"Why she would plan to go there in the middle of a pandemic and it was hitting at the apex worldwide, especially in Europe?” he asks.
He takes issue with one aspect of that in particular
When Nicole left for Morocco ages ago, in the second week of March, the pandemic had already shut down most of Europe. Her plane had a lot of open seats. She left May behind in her mom's care.
And then, she did not return
Even after Morocco shut down all flights just days into what was supposed to be her two-week visit, Nicole presumably could have boarded one of the emergency flights that the UK arranged that would have brought people to London. The executive branch of the US government had failed to give instructions to embassies and consulates by that point, but Americans were welcome to fly to London. Even after there, other emergency flights home have been offered throughout the globe. Nicole appears to still be in Morocco.
David doesn't see it working out
“I think Nicole is barking up the wrong tree," David says. Even if the rumors of Azan having a wife and children are untrue, he believes, Azan would behave differently than he is if he were serious about Nicole.
Maybe this will turn out to be a blessing ...
"Maybe she’ll find somebody else while she’s there and find true love," David suggests optimistically.
Because that's not what she has now
"That is not true love," David states of her current situation with Azan.
But again, he harbors no ill will for Nicole
In fact, David says that he wishes her “the best" in terms of her life, her relationships, and her current predicament.
He's not alone in feeling this way
David's criticisms are very gentle echoes of what thousands of 90 Day Fiance fans have been saying for, well, months now. And some of what he has said, about Nicole and Azan's romance in general, mirrors what has been said about them for YEARS.
Nicole left her job for this trip
Maybe she intends to return to her job at Starbucks after this, and given the circumstances, she'll probably be able to. But ... a lot of fans have real concerns that Nicole will run out of money if she has not already. And it is widely believed that Azan is unemployed.
They had a good start to their visit
It was only supposed to last for two weeks, so Nicole was enjoying the Moroccan tea and tajine as much as her time with her fiance.
At this point ...
A lot of fans feel that if Nicole truly wanted to return home ot Florida, she could have, and that she is "stuck" in Morocco on purpose. Nicole, however, has not said anything of the sort.
Now, some people have pushed things too far
While the executive branch of the Federal government should have been fully prepared for this pandemic, Nicole could not possibly have foreseen it when she scheduled her trip.
She's not an "evil mastermind"
Some memes shared by fans have suggested that her plan all along was to get "stranded" in Morocco with Azan, whom the memes portray as being reluctant and somehow her victim, as if he couldn't just break up with her if he wanted to.
Real talk?
Maybe Azan has been lying to Nicole -- about a secret family, or about not being able to send money out of Morocco to pay her back, or about loving her. If so, that's on him and he should stop doing that.
But is that what's happening?
None of us really know everything that's going on with Azan and Nicole. Sometimes, that's because they have lied to fans (remember when Azan was going to open up a store?). Other times, it's because they have chosen to not share things.
What we DO know
Nicole loves May. She is a mom first and forever.
May is just fine
May is with Nicole's mom, who, by the way, keeps in touch with Nicole on a daily basis. It's not like May hasn't spoken to her mom since this all began.
We're sure Nicole is eager to see May again
Whatever is going on regarding her travel situation -- and we don't technically know for sure that she's not back home in Florida right now -- she did not abandon May. It's an unexpectedly extended vacation.
See May for yourself
Robbalee, Nicole's mom, has given a few updated on her precious granddaughter during this unusual time.
Speaking of May's grandmother ...
Robbalee has also responded to some fan comments, patiently explaining to irate 90 Day Fiance viewers that Nicole "has her reasons" for remaining in Morocco during lockdown.
Fans only get part of the story
Robbalee reminds fans who think that they know everything about Nicole's life that they don't actually see the "whole picture."
Fans accuse her of not saying enough
No, Robbalee says, fans actually have no idea what she has and has not said to her daughter over the years or during this pandemic.
What about Nicole's well-being?
Robbalee responds to a concern troll saying that yes, she is always aware that someone might try to take advantage of one of her loved ones, but that she cannot control Nicole -- only guide her.
Robbalee was remarkably patient
She acknowledged what is always behind trolling -- people are frustrated or feel powerless in their own lives, so they get worked up and lash out about other people's lives. Robbalee has a patient and nurturing soul.
But that didn't mean that she brooked any nonsense
She is not her daughter's publicist, and if people choose to believe only what 90 Day Fiance editors have shown them, she knows that she has no power to change their minds or breathe kindness into their hearts.
But what about that rumor that David shared?
Robbalee totally trounced this rumor, saying that it was so far-fetched that she had never even heard of it -- and you know that she's heard plenty of wild claims about Azan. Maybe that can finally put this ugly rumor to bed?
As for Nicole herself ...
In late May, Nicole Nafziger returned to Instagram for the first time in two months, mostly just to remind fans that she is still alive and to ask how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. SHE, it is reported, is staying with Azan's family.
As you can imagine ...
Her invitation for fans to tell her how they were coping got some very mixed results, from honest answers from people on lockdown to demands on what kinds of throwback photos she should be sharing.