David Eason to Be Arrested, Jailed After Missing Court Date?

2020 is not off to encouraging start for David Eason.

The former reality star and estranged husband of Teen Mom 2 firebrand Jenelle Evans had until the end of the day today to show his face in a North Carolina courtroom, or a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Eason has been spending a lot of time in court lately, but this time, the scheduled hearing had nothing to do with his divorce from or alleged campaign of terror against Evans.

Instead, David wss supposed to appear in front of a judge in connection to a 2018 incident in which he towed a stranger's car and posted video of the incident on YouTube.

It was the sort of idiocy we've come to expect from Eason, and now, it looks though the knuckle-dragger might finally have to suffer some genuine consequences for his actions.

Take a look: