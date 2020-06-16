David Eason Threatened to Shoot Jenelle Evans' Friend In the Head?!

Last week, David Eason was arrested twice in one 48-hour period.
David gets arrested the way most people change their socks, but that's still quite a feat, even by his standards.
And like everything invlolving David, the more we find out about it, the worse it gets.
First, we learned that Eason pistol-whipped a friend of Jenelle's who had arrived at the couple's home in order to help Evans gather her belongings so that she could get the hell out of there.
And of course, David couldn't let his wife get away wihout traumatizing her one last time by threatening a shocking act of violence.
Here's what we know so far:
A Familiar Pattern
David Eason allegedly threatened to murder Jenelle Evans' friend during their latest altercation. And of course, he used the colorful language that's helped to make him a famous abuser.
Still the Worst
According to an arrest warrant issued by The Sun, David is being charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Communicating Threats. And unless the witnesses are lying, it sounds like he's definitely guilty on both counts.
Sounds Pretty Bad!
“[David] unlawfully and willfully did assault [a male friend of Jenelle’s] with a deadly weapon, a Springfield handgun, by hitting [the alleged victim] in the back of the neck and on his back with the handgun,” the warrant reads.
This Freakin' Guy
The warrant also alleges that Eason “unlawfully and willfully did threaten to physically injure the person,” allegedly telling the man, “I will blow your f--king brains out.”
The Worst
Yes, David allegedly threatened to straight-up murder a friend of Jenelle's. And based on the warrant, it sounds like everyone there thought he really meant to do it.
This Dude's Going to Jail!
“The threat was made in a manner and under circumstances which would cause a reasonable person to believe that the threat was likely to be carried out and the person threatened believed that the threat would be carried out,” the warrant reads.
A Man of His Word
And of course, David did deliver on his threat of violence. He may not have murdered anyone, but it still sounds pretty bad.
What a Guy
According to the warrant, Evans “unlawfully and willfully did assault” Jenelle’s friend “with a deadly weapon, a Springfield handgun, by hitting [the alleged victim] in the back of the neck and on his back with the handgun.”
Possible Hate Crime?
The warrant identifies the pistol-whipping victim as James Spivey, the partner of Jenelle's longtime friend Joshua Galloway, who was also on the scene.
A Messy Situation
According to a tweet from Galloway, Spivey was outed by TMZ when the site used his name. Not cool, TMZ!
Clearing the Air
"For everyone that does know James Spivey is my partner, & TMZ leaked his name thru court documents," Jamed tweeted. "He is safe & we are fine. Just sore from the pistol whip incident but he will be more than okay. It will all play out in court."
Lotta Pressure
From there, fans thanked James and Josh for their efforts to get Jenelle off The Land ... and they also pressured the couple to try and have David locked up.
Slap on the Wrist
The whole world is eager to see David tossed behind bars, but as many have pointed out, it looks like he'll only stand trial for misdemeanors.
A Shot at Justice?
Given David's long history of bigotry, there's a chance he could be charged with a felony hate crime -- but sadly, that seems unlikely.
Some Confusion
Many have offered to donate to James' legal fund, which led one fan to erroneously claim that that won't be necessary.
Muddying the Waters
"It’s a criminal case, so the only person that can represent them is a prosecutor that’s already paid for by the salary they receive from the city or county," he tweeted.
A Twist!
That's when Joshua revealed that David has also filed criminal charges against James.
More Messiness to Come
"That isn’t true at all! Plus he retaliated & charged James with the same thing when it was just self defense so we will need a attorney anyways!" Josh replied.
Delusional
Yes, according to Joshua, "James is gonna need a attorney," as David has filed an assault charge against him.
Heart In the Right Place
Joshua went on to reveal that protecting Jenelle and her kids was "all he thought about" during the altercation.
It Never Ends
David and James are both due in court on July 6, at which time, David will enter a plea for his two misdemeanor charges.
How Is He Not In Jail?
David is due back in court on July 28 in connection with a 2018 incident in which he towed a stranger's truck without permission as some sort of idiotic "prank."
Finally Free?
In a statement, Jenelle hinted that she might finally be done with David for good following this latest incident.
Angry Evans
"I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn't agree with the unsecured bond," she said, with regard to her husband's release from jail.
About Time!
Evans added that it's "time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere."
Sounds Promising ...
... but unfortunately, we've heard all of this before.
The Time Is Now
Here's hoping Evans' friends and family are able to convince her that she needs to run before something even worse takes place.