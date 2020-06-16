David Eason Threatened to Shoot Jenelle Evans' Friend In the Head?!

Last week, David Eason was arrested twice in one 48-hour period.

David gets arrested the way most people change their socks, but that's still quite a feat, even by his standards.

And like everything invlolving David, the more we find out about it, the worse it gets.

First, we learned that Eason pistol-whipped a friend of Jenelle's who had arrived at the couple's home in order to help Evans gather her belongings so that she could get the hell out of there.

And of course, David couldn't let his wife get away wihout traumatizing her one last time by threatening a shocking act of violence.

Here's what we know so far: