David Eason Shares Bizarre Nude Video of Jenelle Evans: What's Happening on The Land?!

by at .

David Eason is like one big walking, talking red flag.

You know it, we know, it everyone knows it.

Does he even have any redeemable qualities? Because we've all been aware of him for a good few years now, and not a one has shown itself.

For his latest act of awfulness, please allow us to present this seriously uncomfortably, super sketchy video of Jenelle that he saw fit to share with the world.

1. Ugh

Ugh
So hey, did you hear the bad news? Jenelle and David are a thing again.

2. WHY?!

WHY?!
Yep, after he killed her dog, allegedly abused her and her children, and got her fired from her ridiculously high-paying job, she's taken him back.

3. So Sad

So Sad
It's unfortunate because she did manage to leave -- back in October, she grabbed Kaiser and Ensley and moved to an apartment all the way in Nashville.

4. Moving On

Moving On
She got a restraining order against him after providing proof that he'd been abusive and claiming that she feared for her life, and she even had a fling with another guy. She was all set.

5. Noooo

Noooo
But in January, she suddenly dropped the restraining order, explaining that she wanted Ensley and David to be able to spend time together.

6. Naturally

Naturally
Soon after that (like within a day or two), they were photographed together, walking around town with Ensley.

7. Clues

Clues
Then people started noticing that she'd been wearing her engagement and wedding rings again (she'd taken them off after leaving him).

8. Boo

Boo
Then she was seen back in North Carolina on The Land, and by that point, it was pretty clear what was happening.

9. Sure

Sure
Jenelle has denied everything multiple times, saying that she just wants to be able to co-parent with David peacefully -- all while still wearing those rings, of course.

10. Decisions, Decisions

Decisions, Decisions
But in a new interview released just a few days ago, Jenelle came close to admitting what's actually happening with David -- she said that she's stuck paying rent for an apartment in Nashville and a mortgage for the house in North Carolina, and that she's trying to decide what to do.

11. That'll Happen

That'll Happen
She said that she told him that if he wanted them to get back together, then he'd have to pay some bills and make sure he kids were happy -- so, you know, the absolute bare minimum.

12. Hmm

Hmm
“As of now, I still tell people we’re not back together," she explained. “He has a lot to prove to me, and he has a lot to change about himself, and he knows that.”

13. No Problems Here!

No Problems Here!
She also claimed that the reason she decided to leave didn't have anything to do with the kids -- remember, she recently denied that she ever said he abused them, even though she definitely said so in court a few months back.

14. Gross

Gross
“I just want everyone to know if me and David did reconcile things, it’s because of issues me and him had between ourselves," she insisted.

15. Reading Between the Lines

Reading Between the Lines
She revealed that she was home with David during the interview, so putting everything together, it's pretty clear what's happening. They're back together, but she knows how bad that looks, so she's trying to convince everyone that he's changing himself so they can be together without any criticism.

16. Sorry, No

Sorry, No
But we all know that's never going to happen.

17. Here We Go Again

Here We Go Again
Especially since just after she did the interview trying to set David up for a redemption arc, he went and did something truly reprehensible.

18. Vile

Vile
Ye, he shared a video of Jenelle. A nude video.

19. ... Huh?

... Huh?
Here's a screenshot from the video, and it pretty much shows the whole thing -- it's just a video of Jenelle sitting in a bathtub, watching videos on TikTok.

20. But Why?

But Why?
Neither one of them say anything. And it's all pretty unsettling.

21. SO MANY RED FLAGS

SO MANY RED FLAGS
It's just ... there are so many things wrong with this, it's hard to even know where to begin.

22. All the Questions

All the Questions
Like why is she sitting in such a small amount of water? And why does the water look so dirty? And what's that stuff floating around in the water? And why isn't anybody dealing with the mold in the jets?

23. So Concerning

So Concerning
Why isn't Jenelle saying anything? Does she know he's filming her?

24. Awful

Awful
And most importantly, why did David decide to film this in the first place? Are his intentions as sinister as we think?

25. Horrible

Horrible
If you keep up closely with these two, then you'll remember that David has a history of posting photos and videos of Jenelle in vulnerable, intimate situations like this. Lots of people believe he does it in an attempt to humiliate her.

26. Honestly

Honestly
And we can't really think of any other reason for him to post something like this.

27. Yikes

Yikes
And if that wasn't bad enough, a lot of people believe this is pretty solid evidence that they're doing drugs together -- something that's been heavily rumored in the past.

28. Uh Oh

Uh Oh
The theory is that drugs explain how bizarre this whole thing is -- why David thought this would be cool to share, and why Jenelle doesn't respond at all. Also why she's holding her phone right above the water and not really moving that much.

29. Classic Dave

Classic Dave
Others believe that since Jenelle's interview has been making the rounds, this is his way to undermine her and prove that they're definitely back together. Because you probably don't get naked and take a bath in front of someone you're just trying to co-parent with, right?

30. Nightmarish

Nightmarish
Whatever's happening here, we pretty much just wish it wasn't.

31. Heartbreaking

Heartbreaking
And above all, we hope all those kids are staying safe while Jenelle and David are doing whatever the hell they're doing here.

Wait! There's more! Just click "Next" below:

Next
Show Comments
Stars:
Jenelle Evans, David Eason
Related Photos:
Jenelle Evans Slideshows, David Eason Slideshows
Related Post:
Created by:
Published:

Jenelle Evans Biography

Jenelle Picture
Jenelle Evans starred on 16 and Pregnant and now Teen Mom 2 on MTV. She is the mother of a 16-month-old, Jace, and has a troubled... More »
Full Name
Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Photos

Jenelle in the Snow
Jenelle in Nashville
Jenelle Evans and All Kids
Jenelle With Jace on Snapchat
Jenelle's New Boyfriend?
Jenelle Evans Reborn

Jenelle Evans Videos

David Eason Beat Jenelle Evans, Broke Her Collarbone, Vlogger Confirms
David Eason Beat Jenelle Evans, Broke Her Collarbone, Vlogger Confirms
Jenelle Evans Goes Out with David Eason, Shares Their Night on YouTube
Jenelle Evans Goes Out with David Eason, Shares Their Night on YouTube
Jenelle Evans Keeps Posting Dance Videos & Fans Wish She Would Stop
Jenelle Evans Keeps Posting Dance Videos & Fans Wish She Would Stop