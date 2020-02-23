David Eason Shares Bizarre Nude Video of Jenelle Evans: What's Happening on The Land?!

David Eason is like one big walking, talking red flag.
You know it, we know, it everyone knows it.
Does he even have any redeemable qualities? Because we've all been aware of him for a good few years now, and not a one has shown itself.
For his latest act of awfulness, please allow us to present this seriously uncomfortably, super sketchy video of Jenelle that he saw fit to share with the world.
So hey, did you hear the bad news? Jenelle and David are a thing again.
Yep, after he killed her dog, allegedly abused her and her children, and got her fired from her ridiculously high-paying job, she's taken him back.
It's unfortunate because she did manage to leave -- back in October, she grabbed Kaiser and Ensley and moved to an apartment all the way in Nashville.
She got a restraining order against him after providing proof that he'd been abusive and claiming that she feared for her life, and she even had a fling with another guy. She was all set.
But in January, she suddenly dropped the restraining order, explaining that she wanted Ensley and David to be able to spend time together.
Soon after that (like within a day or two), they were photographed together, walking around town with Ensley.
Then people started noticing that she'd been wearing her engagement and wedding rings again (she'd taken them off after leaving him).
Then she was seen back in North Carolina on The Land, and by that point, it was pretty clear what was happening.
Jenelle has denied everything multiple times, saying that she just wants to be able to co-parent with David peacefully -- all while still wearing those rings, of course.
But in a new interview released just a few days ago, Jenelle came close to admitting what's actually happening with David -- she said that she's stuck paying rent for an apartment in Nashville and a mortgage for the house in North Carolina, and that she's trying to decide what to do.
She said that she told him that if he wanted them to get back together, then he'd have to pay some bills and make sure he kids were happy -- so, you know, the absolute bare minimum.
“As of now, I still tell people we’re not back together," she explained. “He has a lot to prove to me, and he has a lot to change about himself, and he knows that.”
She also claimed that the reason she decided to leave didn't have anything to do with the kids -- remember, she recently denied that she ever said he abused them, even though she definitely said so in court a few months back.
“I just want everyone to know if me and David did reconcile things, it’s because of issues me and him had between ourselves," she insisted.
She revealed that she was home with David during the interview, so putting everything together, it's pretty clear what's happening. They're back together, but she knows how bad that looks, so she's trying to convince everyone that he's changing himself so they can be together without any criticism.
But we all know that's never going to happen.
Especially since just after she did the interview trying to set David up for a redemption arc, he went and did something truly reprehensible.
Ye, he shared a video of Jenelle. A nude video.
Here's a screenshot from the video, and it pretty much shows the whole thing -- it's just a video of Jenelle sitting in a bathtub, watching videos on TikTok.
Neither one of them say anything. And it's all pretty unsettling.
It's just ... there are so many things wrong with this, it's hard to even know where to begin.
Like why is she sitting in such a small amount of water? And why does the water look so dirty? And what's that stuff floating around in the water? And why isn't anybody dealing with the mold in the jets?
Why isn't Jenelle saying anything? Does she know he's filming her?
And most importantly, why did David decide to film this in the first place? Are his intentions as sinister as we think?
If you keep up closely with these two, then you'll remember that David has a history of posting photos and videos of Jenelle in vulnerable, intimate situations like this. Lots of people believe he does it in an attempt to humiliate her.
And we can't really think of any other reason for him to post something like this.
And if that wasn't bad enough, a lot of people believe this is pretty solid evidence that they're doing drugs together -- something that's been heavily rumored in the past.
The theory is that drugs explain how bizarre this whole thing is -- why David thought this would be cool to share, and why Jenelle doesn't respond at all. Also why she's holding her phone right above the water and not really moving that much.
Others believe that since Jenelle's interview has been making the rounds, this is his way to undermine her and prove that they're definitely back together. Because you probably don't get naked and take a bath in front of someone you're just trying to co-parent with, right?
Whatever's happening here, we pretty much just wish it wasn't.
And above all, we hope all those kids are staying safe while Jenelle and David are doing whatever the hell they're doing here.