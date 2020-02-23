David Eason Shares Bizarre Nude Video of Jenelle Evans: What's Happening on The Land?!

David Eason is like one big walking, talking red flag.

You know it, we know, it everyone knows it.

Does he even have any redeemable qualities? Because we've all been aware of him for a good few years now, and not a one has shown itself.

For his latest act of awfulness, please allow us to present this seriously uncomfortably, super sketchy video of Jenelle that he saw fit to share with the world.