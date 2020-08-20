David Eason Pistol-Whips, Threatens Jenelle Evans' Friend In Front of His Own Daughter: Watch the Shocking Video

Back in June, David Eason was arrested for pistol-whipping a friend of Jenelle Evans'.
Eason was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and while he was eventually able to strike a deal to get the charges dropped, the incident served as an upsetting reminder that Jenelle and David's relationship is still characterized by violence and instability.
Now, video of the incident has emerged on Instagram, and it verifies early reports that Jenelle's children were present for the assault.
Will this incident prompt yet another CPS investigation into Jenelle and David's parenting practices?
Could Jenelle be at risk of once again losing custody of her children?
Here's everything we know about the situation thus far:
Video of an incident in which David Eason pistol-whipped a friend of Jenelle Evans' has emerged on Instagram. The footage confirms that Jenelle's children were witnesses to the shocking attack.
According to initial reports, Jenelle reached out to her longtime friend James Spivey during one of her and David's blowout fights. Spivey arrived on the scene with his partner, Josh Galloway, in order to help her gather her belongings and flee the home with her children.
At some point, David alleged that Spivey had taken the keys to his truck, and he allegedly threatened to shoot the man if they were not returned.
It was then that he struck Spivey with his weapon, an incident that was apparently witnessed by Galloway, Jenelle, and at least two of her children.
Shortly thereafter, David was arrested and charged with “Assault with a Deadly Weapon” and “Communicating Threats”
“[David] unlawfully and willfully did assault [a male friend of Jenelle’s later revealed to be Spivey] with a deadly weapon, a Springfield handgun, by hitting [the alleged victim] in the back of the neck and on his back with the handgun,” the arrest warrant read.
The warrant adds that David allegedly “unlawfully and willfully did threaten to physically injure the person,” allegedly telling the victim, “I will blow your f--king brains out.”
"The threat was made in a manner and under circumstances which would cause a reasonable person to believe that the threat was likely to be carried out and the person threatened believed that the threat would be carried out,” arresting officers reported.
Eason accused Spivey of striking him with a coat rack, a move that he says caused him to defend himself with his gun. This proved to be a crucial claim, as it led to a situation in which both men agreed to drop the charges against one another.
But just because he's been able to avoid jail time once again, that doesn't mean David will escape this situation scot-free.
The Teen Mom Tea Instagram page has obtained what it claims is video of the incident, and the footage has sparked outrage among TM2 viewers who were already concerned for the safety of Jenelle's children.
"Audio and video has unsurfaced [sic] of the night David pistol whipped Jenelle’s friend! You can see and hear poor Ensley and Kaiser," the video was captioned. "Someone needs to save those kids!"
While the visuals are not always clear, audio from the incident depicts an intense altercation, for which both 3-year-old Kaiser and 6-year-old Ensley were both apparently present.
"You are not invited anymore," David can be heard shouting at one point. "You are trespassed from this house. Get the f--k out, or I will put you out."
David is one of those ex-cons who falsely believes that his experiences in the justice system have made him some sort of legal expert.
That's probably why he (incorrectly) insisted on using terms like trespassing -- he hoped doing so will put him on a sound legal footing for his upcoming assault.
What he failed to consider is that if Spivey and Galloway had reason to believe that Jenelle was in danger -- which they clearly did -- it would not be illegal for them to remain on the Easons' property,
At that point, David begins demanding his truck keys as Jenelle -- likely aware that the situation will soon erupt in violence -- attempts to usher her children out of the room.
"Hey! Are you kidding me?!" Evans then exclaims, as some sort of physical altercation takes place off camera.
This is certainly not the first time that Eason has shocked fans with his quick temper and violent tendencies. Many of our readers will recall the infamous "Nugget incident" in which Eason shot and killed his wife's dog during one of his tantrums.
The difference then was that Jenelle at least briefly left David after he traumatized her children with a shocking act of violence. This time, she decided to stand by her man.
The decision serves as further confirmation that Jenelle only left David the first time because she hoped MTV would give her her job back if she cut ties with her volatile ex.
These days, she's unemployed and seemingly unconcerned about the well-being of her children, a fact that's not lost on many outraged critics.
"Ugh why does Jenelle constantly let these horrible men run and ruin her and her kids lives?!" one Instagram user commented on the video of David's latest act of violence.
The Nugget incident resulted in a CPS investigation that caused Jenelle and David to temporarily lose custody of their kids.
Will the couple once again find themselves in front of a family court judge as a result of this new footage? One can only hope ...