David Eason Pistol-Whips, Threatens Jenelle Evans' Friend In Front of His Own Daughter: Watch the Shocking Video

Back in June, David Eason was arrested for pistol-whipping a friend of Jenelle Evans'.

Eason was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and while he was eventually able to strike a deal to get the charges dropped, the incident served as an upsetting reminder that Jenelle and David's relationship is still characterized by violence and instability.

Now, video of the incident has emerged on Instagram, and it verifies early reports that Jenelle's children were present for the assault.

Will this incident prompt yet another CPS investigation into Jenelle and David's parenting practices?

Could Jenelle be at risk of once again losing custody of her children?

Here's everything we know about the situation thus far: