David Eason: Maybe I Pistol-Whipped a Guy, But I'M the Real Victim Here!

Things aren't going so well for Jenelle Evans and David Eason right now.

And sure, things have never been truly good down on the swamp, but they've certainly been better than this.

Last month, David was arrested twice within the span of a couple of days -- once for not showing up for a court date, and once for allegedly assaulting a friend of Jenelle's.

More and more details have been coming out about that second arrest, but now David is officially sharing his side of the story.

And what a story it is ...