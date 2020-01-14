David Eason: Jenelle Evans' New Boyfriend Is an Alcoholic Loser!

Earlier this week, we reported that Jenelle Evans has dropped her restraining order against David Eason.

As far as we know, David has not made any effort to contact his ex-wife, and fortunately, the two of them still live in different states.

Still, the lifting of the restraining order might have consequences that were not anticipated by Jenelle when she decided to simply let it expire.

For example, Eason now has more freedom on social media, and he's already exercised it by going on the attack against Jenelle's new boyfriend Herb Wilkinson.

Here's how the situation has played out thus far: