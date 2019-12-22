David Eason: Everybody Loves Me! I'll Probably Start a Music Career!

So, so many people don't like David Eason.

Think about it: we all know him from his time with Jenelle Evans, right?

The people who love Jenelle hate him for what he's done to her over the years, and the people who hate Jenelle tend to, you know, hate him too.

Really the only people who seem to like him are the people who dislike Jenelle and also share his political views and also care enough to have such strong opinions on the former partners of former reality stars.

So yeah, it's not a lot of people.

But according to what David said in this brand new interview, he's basically the most beloved guy out there.

And that's just the tip of this crazy, crazy iceberg ...