David Eason: Everybody Loves Me! I'll Probably Start a Music Career!

Think about it: we all know him from his time with Jenelle Evans, right?
The people who love Jenelle hate him for what he's done to her over the years, and the people who hate Jenelle tend to, you know, hate him too.
Really the only people who seem to like him are the people who dislike Jenelle and also share his political views and also care enough to have such strong opinions on the former partners of former reality stars.
So yeah, it's not a lot of people.
But according to what David said in this brand new interview, he's basically the most beloved guy out there.
And that's just the tip of this crazy, crazy iceberg ...
1.
What a Guy
Teen Mom fans have been aware of David Eason's existence for a few years now, ever since Jenelle met him on Tinder and deemed him her new soulmate in the fall of 2015.
2.
Putting It Lightly
And since then ... well, things have gotten weird.
3.
Yikes
Soon after they went public, people found out about his criminal history, and also about his alleged penchant for domestic violence -- his last girlfriend had claimed in court documents that he'd pushed her around when she was pregnant with their child, and that he'd also threatened to kill her.
4.
Naturally
But you know Jenelle -- she still went all in.
5.
Gross
As we saw on Teen Mom 2, it wasn't long into their relationship when David started being controlling. He didn't want her to talk to Nathan Griffith, and instead he suggested that he be the one to coordinate visits and drop-offs and anything else to do with Kaiser, which was obviously inappropriate.
6.
Dang
He also started being weird about Jenelle talking to her own mother, dear Barbara. Barb said pretty early on that she thought David was the worst boyfriend Jenelle ever had, and looking back now, we're pretty sure she was right.
