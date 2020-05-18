Danica Dillon: Josh Duggar Was Raised to Do Whatever He Wants to Women and Children!

In the weeks since Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges, many have sought to re-examine the life of the 33-year-old father of six in an effort to determine exactly when things might have gone so horribly wrong.

The process of looking back is particularly infuriating in Josh's case, as there were so many warning signs that were ignored by the people who were in a position to take action.

It's been just over six years since the Josh Duggar sex scandals prompted TLC to cancel its most popular reality show, 19 Kids and Counting.

It wasn't long, of course, before the Duggars - sans Josh - were back on the network with a different series, oddly titled Counting On.

And for fans of the family, all was quickly forgotten. But for those who were victimized by Josh, it wasn't quite so easy to move on.

Years later, the scars remain, and now, one of the victims is speaking out like never before to remind the public just who Josh is.

Danica Dillon says she was assaulted by Josh during a paid sexual encounter, which he denied back when the allegations surfaced.

Danica bravely spoke out years ago, and with Josh back in the news, she's come forward again to offer a harrowing account of the ways in which Josh's attack -- and his family's attempts to silence him -- have turned her once-promising life into a tragedy.

Here's what she had to say: