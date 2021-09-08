Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast: Who Are These People?!?

Dancing with the Stars has done it again, folks.

The long-running ABC competition has announced a cast full of D-Listers for Season 30 that has prompted one universal reaction from users of the Internet?

Just who ARE these people?!?

We mostly kid.

But fans may be taken aback by some of the names below, all of whom will join forces this fall with such professionals as Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko and last season’s winner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Despite being pretty much hated on across the road, Tyra Banks will return as the host of season 30, which is scheduled to premiere on ABC Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for a look at the full cast.