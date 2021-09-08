Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast: Who Are These People?!?

The long-running ABC competition has announced a cast full of D-Listers for Season 30 that has prompted one universal reaction from users of the Internet?
Just who ARE these people?!?
We mostly kid.
But fans may be taken aback by some of the names below, all of whom will join forces this fall with such professionals as Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko and last season’s winner, Artem Chigvintsev.
Despite being pretty much hated on across the road, Tyra Banks will return as the host of season 30, which is scheduled to premiere on ABC Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.
Scroll down for a look at the full cast.
1.
Kenya Moore
Yup, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member is on board. Will fans be saying bravo to her routines, though?
2.
Cody Rigsby
Cody Rigsby may be the most popular Peloton instructor out there. We know he'll have the stamina to compete at least.
3.
JoJo Siwa
A beloved Dance Moms alum and Nickelodeon star. Siwa will be the first-ever contestant to have a same-sex dance partner on the show. How great!
4.
Martin Kove
Martin Kove stars on The Karate Kid and, well, that's pretty much it. But folks love that show!
5.
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen is a country singer, not really known for having any dance moves on stage. But maybe he'll surprise us!
6.
Suni Lee
Suni Lee is very strong and flexible. The gymnast won three Olympic medals, including one gold, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
7.
Christine Chiu
Christine Chiu stars on Bling Empire. It's a show on Netflix, and we're guessing she won't stick around too long.
8.
Iman Shumpert
Iman Shumpert was an above average NBA player. His career scoring average is 7.2 points and he played for 10 seasons.
9.
The Miz
WWE superstar and reality television personality The Miz formerly appeared on The Real World. Can he body slam his way to victory?
10.
Brian Austin Green
Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess must have convinced her boyfriend and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum that he could cha-cha his way to the top. We shall see!
11.
Amanda Kloots
The Talk host actually started out dancing on Broadway, where she met late husband Nick Cordero, who passed away last year from Covid-18. She even performed as a Radio City Rockette.
12.
Melora Hardin
You know the actress from stints on The Office and The Bold Type. She has a lot of experience in Hollywood.
13.
Matt James
No pressure on the latest Bachelor, but Kaitlyn Bristowe won the whole thing in 2020. We're just saying, Matt. Good luck!
14.
Mel C
Yup, it's Sporty Spice! From the Spice Girls! She should do pretty well with the whole dancing thing.
15.
Olivia Jade
Olivia Jade is a social media influencer whose rich and famous mother, Lori Loughlin, paid $500,000 as part of an illegal scheme to get Jade into college. It's a downright shame ABC has cast this 21-year old on the show.