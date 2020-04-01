Colton Underwood: The Bachelor Taught Me That I'm NOT Gay and Hannah Brown Is CRAZY!

Colton Underwood was never shy during his run as The Bachelor.

This is someone who talked openly about how he was a virgin ... despite starring on a reality show based around love and, let's face it, also sex.

The former reality star was also recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and has admirably been very candid with fans about what it's been like.

Also impressive? Underwood is actually still with Cassie Randolph, the woman he chose as his Season 23 winner.

Incredible, right?!?

Underwood has now come out with a personal memoir, one that reveals a number of secrets behind his time on The Bachelor and his dating history prior to making it big on this franchise,

Which sections and which bombshells stand out the most? Scroll down to find out!