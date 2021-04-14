Colton Underwood: I Was Suicidal Before Coming Out as Gay

He was the first virgin in Bachelor history, and now Colton Underwood has confessed to being something else entirely:

The first gay man in Bachelorr history.

During an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Underwood came out as gay on Wednesday, April 14.

Such a revelation may not have come as a complete shock to those who have closely been paying attention to his journey and yet... wow.

We salute Colton's bravery and admire the raw honesty and vulnerability he displayed during this lengthy interview and discussion.

We've highlighted some of the main sections below, including the two words that have changed Colton's life forever... how he feels about ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph... and whether or not he's actually dated a man just yet.