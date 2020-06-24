Cole DeBoer: Check Out My New Hot(ter) Body!

Which Teen Mom dad do you think is the most attractive?

Trick question: it's obviously Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska's husband and the father of her two youngest children.

Sure, you might have a different type, like maybe you're more into the emotionally abusive bad boy thing that Ryan Edwards had going on in earlier seasons, that's popular.

Or maybe you had an NSYNC phase when you were younger and you just can't help but be into West Virginia Lance Bass, AKA Jeremy Calvert.

That's all fine, you do you.

But like, look at Cole.

And now that he has a brand new serious of scantily clad photos, you can really look at him ...