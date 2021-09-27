Clayton Echard as The Bachelor: Meet His Sizzling Suitors!

Are you ready to meet Clayton Echard's first wife?
Errr... Clayton Echard's upcoming fiancee?
Okay, fine... the woman who Clayton Echard will possibly propose to on the season finale of The Bachelor next year and conceivably marry someday, if all goes well and the couple break from the typical series tradition of breaking up shortly after filming ends?
Good! You're in luck!
“We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor!" the show’s official Facebook account captioned a slideshow of 30 women on Saturday, September 25.
We don't know a ton about the following contestants, but we know at least a handful of them will be competing to win over Echard on Season 26 of the long-running program.
Who looks as if she might actually succeed?
It's never too early to speculate!
Scroll through a rundown of Echard's potential soulmates below.
1.
Sierra J.
Sierra J. really hopes she becomes Clayton's wife and, we presume, mother of his kids. She is from Oklahoma City and is 26 years old.
2.
Shanae A.
Shanae A. is 26 years old. She is a native of Sycamore, Ohio.
3.
Serene R.
Serene R. is an aspiring wife at the age of 26. She's a native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
4.
Sarah H.
Sarah H. is just 24 years old. But she wants a husband and family, we guess. She's from Spartanburg, South Carolina.
5.
Samantha J.
Good luck to you, Samantha J.! This 26-year old lives in Dayton, Ohio.
6.
Salley C.
Salley C. looks sort of like a model in this photo. She is 26 years old and is from Greensville, South Carolina.
7.
Rianna H.
Giddy up, Rianna H.! You're looking at a 26-year old from Mount Pleasant, Texas.
8.
Rachael R.
Will Rachel earn any roses? She sure hopes so. At age 25, she is a native of Chicago, Illinois.
9.
Melina N.
Melina N. is hoping to fall in love. She is 27 years old and is from Los Angeles.
10.
Marlena W.
Marlena W. is the second contestant on the show to hail from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is 30 years old.
11.
Mara A.
Give it up for Mara A.! At a healthy 32 years old, she is from Cherryhill, New Jersey.
12.
Lyndsay W.
Don't mess with this Texas woman! Lyndsay W. is 28 years old and from Orange, Texas.
13.
Lindsay D.
This photo of Lindsay D. is a little bit grainy. At 27, she's a native of Warner Robins, Georgia.
14.
Kira M.
Kira M. looks ready to fall in love. She is 30 and she is from Greensboro, North Carolina.
15.
Kate G., 30
Kate G. is a 30-year old who is likely to become smitten with Clayton. She is from Clarksville, Tennessee.
16.
Kara G.
Kara G. is 30 years old. This hopeful spouse is from Cincinnati, Ohio.
17.
Jill C.
Jill C. looks pretty relaxed in this promotional photo. The 26-year old resides in Scituate, Rhode Island.
18.
Jane P.
Jane P. is a California girl. She's from Los Angeles and is 33 years old.
19.
Ivana N.
Ivana N. is a 31-year old southerner. Her bio says she hails from Snellville, Georgia and Enterprise, Alabama.
20.
Hunter H.
Hunter H. is 28 years old. She lives in a town called Lake Wylie, which is located in South Carolina.
21.
Hailey M.
Hailey M. must be a big fan of Mickey Mouse. The 26-year old lives in Orlando, Florida.
22.
Genevieve P.
Genevieve P. is from Rehoboth, Massachusetts. She's ready for a lifetime of love at age 26.
23.
Gabby W.
Gabby W. is a 30-year old woman who is looking for a husband on television. She is from O'Fallon, Illinois.
24.
Ency A.
Ency A. doesn't appear to be very shy, does she? This 28-year old is from Burbank, California.
25.
Elizabeth C.
Elizabeth C. is from Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The suitor is 32 years old.
26.
Eliza I.
Here is an unusual one: Eliza I. is 25 years old... and is from Berlin, Germany. The show is going international!
27.
Daria R.
Daria R. hails from Baldwin, New York. She's only 24 years old and yet she's already looking for a husband.
28.
Claire H.
Claire H. is 28 years old and is ready to settle down. She's a resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
29.
Cassidy T.
Cassidy T. hails from Cave Creek, Arizona. The aspiring wife is 26 years old.
30.
Breauna G.
Breauna G is a 28-year old from San Diego, California. Some say this is the best place in America to live.