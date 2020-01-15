Chris Lopez to Be ARRESTED For Violating Kailyn Lowry Restraining Order!

In the past year, we've seen many, many bizarre stories surrounding the stars of the Teen Mom franchise.
But just when you thought nothing could top the level of drama created by Amber Portwood or Jenelle Evans in 2019, Kail Lowry went ahead and kicked off 2020 with a strong contender for most bonkers Teen Mom tale of all-time.
For years, fans have been speculating about what's going on between Kail and her most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez,
This week, we received a ton of new information -- and yet somehow, the whole mess is more confusing than ever.
Say What?
It looks as though Kailyn Lowry is pregnant by a man whom she has a restraining order against. Not only that, there's reason to believe that Chris Lopez is now a wanted man after violating said restraining order.
Better Days
It wasn't all that long ago that Kail was posting photos like this one, which she captioned, "Lux's parents." Now, however, it seems their relationship has taken an abrupt turn for the worse.
A Sad Development
These days, Kail has a restraining order against Chris, which is obviously no laughing matter. We hope she's being properly protected from her ex, whom she accused of domestic violence in October.
On the Run
According to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, a warrant has been issued after he allegedly violated the order.
Wanted Man
The warrant was issued for “Criminal Contempt Of A Domestic Violence/Harassment/Offensive Touching/ Menacing Breach Of Release,” and Lopez has been added to the Delaware's Wanted List
Not Uncommon
Sadly, this set of circumstances is not unusual among the stars of the Teen Mom franchise. Restraining orders and domestic violence allegations are all too common in that world.
A Twist
What makes Kail's situation unique is the rumor that she's currently pregnant with Lopez's baby.
A Low Blow
Reports of the pregnancy come from Chris' aunt, who admits she's spilling the tea ahead of schedule simply because she doesn't like Lowry.
Sketchy Moves
The aunt allegedly submitted this photo of Kail's ultrasound to the Teen Mom Shaderoom Instagram page. The post reveals Kail's due date to be July 25.
Whatever You Say
Lopez's aunt claims she went public with the information in response to misinformation that Kail has allegedly spread about Chris.
Flimsy Justification
“There are some things that happened that I never mentioned or said anything about so now is the time,” the aunt said.
Crunching the Numbers
If Kail is due in late July, that would likely mean that she got pregnant in late October or early November.
A Messy Situation
Which means she conceived right around the time she made multiple domestic violence complaints against Chris.
What the What?!
Because we live on the very darkest timeline, Kail is receiving endless criticism on social media at the moment.
The Showdown Approaches
According to The Ashley, Kail will soon square off against Chris in court. The former couple is scheduled for a hearing on January 21.
Whereabouts Unknown
Currently, however, Chris appears to be off the grid. He's been instructed to turn himself in, but he is not currently an inmate of the county jail.
A Complicated Situation
Kail and Chris have been on and off for years, and Kail has often seemed to hold Lopez in higher esteem than her two other baby daddies.
Change of Heart
At this point, however, we think it's safe to say that Lowry is no longer a great fan of Lux's father.
Just the Beginning
Unfortunately, if there's any truth to the rumors that she's expecting his child, Kail may soon find herself more inextricably linked to Chris than ever before. Needless to say, this situation may soon get VERY messy.