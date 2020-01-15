Chris Lopez to Be ARRESTED For Violating Kailyn Lowry Restraining Order!

In the past year, we've seen many, many bizarre stories surrounding the stars of the Teen Mom franchise.

But just when you thought nothing could top the level of drama created by Amber Portwood or Jenelle Evans in 2019, Kail Lowry went ahead and kicked off 2020 with a strong contender for most bonkers Teen Mom tale of all-time.

For years, fans have been speculating about what's going on between Kail and her most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez,

This week, we received a ton of new information -- and yet somehow, the whole mess is more confusing than ever.

Take a look: