Chris Lopez: Kailyn Lowry Is NOT Pregnant With My Baby! It's All Lies!

For several weeks now, Teen Mom 2 fans have been abuzz over news that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

According to the rumors circulating on social media, not only is Kail pregnant, she's pregnant by Chris Lopez.

Not only that, she reportedly conceived right around the time she filed for a restraining order against Lopez.

Not only that, news of the pregnancy was made public by Lopez's aunt as an act of revenge.

You can see why this situation has attracted so much attention online.

But interestingly, Kail and Chris both refrained from commenting on the situation. Until now ...

Take a look: