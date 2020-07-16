Chris Lopez: I Don't Know Why Kailyn Lowry Keeps Having Kids With Me ... But I Know I Won't Get a Job!

When Teen Mom 2 fans learned that Kailyn Lowry was pregnant with her fourth child, they rejoiced.

But when they learned that she was pregnant by Chris Lopez, they ... well, what's the opposite of rejoicing?

We wouldn't go so far as to say they grieved, but they were understandably upset that Kail had chosen to have a second child with the deadbeat dad who put her through hell the first time they made a kid together.

Kail hasn't offered any explanation for why she keeps having children with a guy who seems to be little more than an overgrown child himself.

So Chris conducted an Instagram Live Q&A session in which he attempted to solve the mystery.

The results were interesting, to say the least.

Take a look: